Solo Leveling Episode 10: Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Get the details on the Solo Leveling anime’s remaining schedule, including the release date of the forthcoming Episode 10.

Solo Leveling, adapted from the web novel by the same name, sees protagonist Sung Jin-woo, a low-ranked fighter in a world of much more skilled monster hunters, acquire the ability to level up his power.

The anime series debuted on Tokyo MX near the start of 2024 and has been licensed to be available in Crunchyroll’s library.

The tenth episode of Solo Leveling, the third-to-last installment of the first half of the season, will be broadcast on Tokyo MX on Saturday, March 16th, at 6 p.m. JST (12:30 a.m. EST or 9:30 a.m. PST). Promptly after it airs, the new episode will stream on Crunchyroll in other regions worldwide.

The series recently took a week off, during which time a special recap was released to get viewers up to speed as Solo Leveling entered its final stretch of episodes. Ultimately, this meant the show's schedule of release was shifted a bit.

Here is a look at the full list of release dates for Solo Leveling Season 1, Part 1’s last three episodes:

Episode 10 - Saturday, March 16

Episode 11 - Saturday, March 23

Episode 12 - Saturday, March 30

What About Solo Leveling Season 2?

With Solo Leveling being such a major hit, fans are eager for an update on a potential second season. Unfortunately, as of writing, an official Season 2 renewal has not been announced.

But that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop at Episode 12. Solo Leveling’s initial batch of 25 episodes was split into two halves, so several more episodes will air in the future, possibly more toward the latter half of 2024.

Moreover, the source material for the anime is 14 volumes long, making it unlikely that Season 1 will cover all that ground. So an order for more episodes seems probable.

Plus, the original webtoon has a newly released sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which is ongoing, leaving more tales from this universe to bring to animated life.

Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

