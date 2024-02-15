The episode release date schedule for the first three Ninja Kamui episodes has been confirmed for their release on both Adult Swim and Max.

Ninja Kamui, the new anime that airs during Adult Swim’s after-hours lineup on Cartoon Network, centers around Joe Higan, an ex-member of a ninja clan who is on a quest for vengeance after he and his family were mercilessly attacked.

When Are More Ninja Kamui Episodes Coming Out?

Adult Swim

Ninja Kamui is broadcast on Adult Swim. Not only that but the anime is aired twice, once dubbed in English and once in the original Japanese with subtitles, just to cover all the bases in the great dubs vs. subs debate.

The release dates and schedule for Ninja Kamui’s first three episodes can be seen below, in both English and Japanese varieties (via Adult Swim’s official site:)

English Dub:

Episode 1 - Saturday, February 10 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Episode 2 - Saturday, February 17 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Episode 3 - Saturday, February 24 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Japanese Dub:

Episode 1 - Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Episode 2 - Saturday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Episode 3 - Saturday, February 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET

When Does Ninja Kamui Arrive on Max?

The advantage of Ninja Kamui being a part of the programming on a Warner Bros.-affiliated network means that it will be available to stream on Max. Better yet, the series is streamable very shortly after being broadcast.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. fresh Ninja Kamui episodes will be added to Max’s library the next day after airing.

The dates of the first three episodes arriving on Max can be viewed below:

Episode 1 - Sunday, February 11

Episode 2 - Sunday, February 18

Episode 3 - Sunday, February 25

Ninja Kamui’s series premiere is now available to stream exclusively on Max.