Uzumaki 2024 Episodes' Release Date Schedule on Max (Confirmed)

The Uzumaki anime adaptation was first announced at Crunchyroll Expo in 2019 as a four-episode series co-produced by Production I.G USA and Adult Swim's Williams Street, with Hiroshi Nagahama directing and Colin Stetson composing the music.

Production faced several delays, including a pandemic-related restructuring, with its premiere pushed back multiple times. Despite these setbacks, the series is finally debuting in 2024, produced entirely in black and white, with its eerie tone enhanced by a faithful adaptation of Junji Ito's original manga.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Uzumaki debuted on Toonami's action/anime block on Saturday, September 28 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Fans were able to catch the spine-chilling series in both Japanese and English the following day on Max.

Additionally, English-language encore airings began every Thursday at 12:30 am ET starting October 3, offering viewers multiple opportunities to experience the horror of Junji Ito's iconic work.

Here us a look at the fully confirmed upcoming schedule with both Toonami and Max dates:

Episode 1: Toonami: Saturday, September 28 Max: Sunday, September 29

Episode 2: Toonami: Saturday, October 6 Max: Sunday, October 7

Episode 3: Toonami: Saturday, October 13 Max: Sunday, October 14

Episode 4: Toonami: Saturday, October 20 Max: Sunday, October 21



What Is Uzumaki About?

For those who have not read the manga,

For those who have not read the manga, Uzumaki follows high schooler Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito as they witness strange and terrifying events in their small town of Kurouzu-cho.

The town is then plagued by a mysterious curse involving spirals, which manifest in both psychological and physical ways.

As citizens become obsessed or paranoid about spirals, they meet increasingly horrific fates—ranging from unnatural transformations to spirals consuming their minds and bodies.

As the curse intensifies, Kirie and Shuichi struggle to survive the chaos, while the town's descent into madness deepens, with even the very structures of Kurouzu-cho warping into spiral shapes.

Episode 2 of Uzumaki airs on Toonami on Saturday, October 6, and will become available to stream on Max the following day, Sunday, October 7.