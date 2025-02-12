Here's When 'Attack on Titan: The Last Attack' Crunchyroll Streaming Release Is Now Expected

After a blink-and-you'll-miss-it theatrical release, learn more about when Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will stream on Crunchyroll.

Many long-time anime viewers believe Attack on Titan is one of the best stories, based on Hajime Isayama's original manga series.

Attack on Titan's final season aired in multiple parts, beginning with Part 1 in December 2020 and concluding with a two-part finale in 2023, adapting the manga's most climactic events.

When Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Will Begin Streaming

Attack on Titan

After the anime was completed, a special compilation film titled Attack on Titan: The Movie: The Last Attack was released on January 10.

The film is currently playing in limited theaters, offering fans a chance to relive the series' epic conclusion on the big screen. Due to high demand, it has extended its theatrical run in the U.S. and Canada.

However, this could impact its upcoming streaming release on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has historically added shonen anime films to its platform a few months after theatrical releases. Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village arrived after five weeks, Spy × Family Code: White took over four months, and Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle streamed five months later:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village Theatrical Release: March 3, 2023 Streaming Release: April 9, 2023

Spy × Family Code: White Theatrical Release: April 19, 2024 Streaming Release: September 5, 2024

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Theatrical Release: May 30, 2024 Streaming Release: October 31, 2024



While these past windows heavily influence Attack on Titan: The Last Attack's streaming release, its newly announced extended stay in theaters could impact its streaming timeline.

It's important to note that fans eager to revisit the finale can already stream The Final Chapters Part 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll. The movie is a restructured version of these specials. While the film provides a seamless cinematic experience, watching these episodes back-to-back offers nearly the same content.

Given Crunchyroll's past release trends and the extended theatrical window, an early summer release seems likely, though a delay to mid-to-late 2025 remains possible.

What's New in Attack on Titan: The Last Attack

It's fair for fans to wonder what the point of seeing The Last Attack in theaters if they've already watched the supersized Attack on Titan finale at home.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack refines the original episodes with improved visuals, enhanced sound, and a post-credits scene.

The story follows Eren Jaeger as he executes the devastating "Rumbling," aiming to wipe out humanity beyond Paradis Island. His former allies desperately try to stop him. The anime's ending remains intentionally ambiguous, leaving room for interpretation regarding the cycle of violence and the world's fate after the final battle.

While The Last Attack does not alter the core narrative, it enhances the presentation with smoother animation and refined designs, making the story flow more like a feature film.

The post-credits scene, an alternate universe take inspired by a manga spin-off, adds a unique touch not present in the original TV broadcast. Director Yuichiro Hayashi had initially envisioned the finale as a single movie, and The Last Attack is the ultimate realization of that vision.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is playing in limited theaters.