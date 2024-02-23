A new anime movie in theaters, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, will eventually make its way onto streaming platforms online.

The 2024 Demon Slayer film combines the final elements of the Swordsmith Village arc with the beginning of the To the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is now playing in theaters in North America with the hopes of moderate box office success.

When Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Begin Streaming?

Demon Slayer

The 2024 Demon Slayer movie will become available on Crunchyroll after its theatrical run.

However, there are some clear trends with previous Demon Slayer movies that give fans an idea of when the new film will begin streaming.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train premiered in theaters in Japan on October 16, 2020. It became available for digital purchase on June 22, 2021 and eventually started streaming on October 4, 2021.

More recently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village followed a similar trajectory, with a theatrical release on February 3, 2023 and its streaming release on April 9, 2023, coinciding with the launch of the episodes that compose the movie.

To the Hashira Training premiered in Japan on February 2, 2024 with a strong likelihood that the movie will adopt a similar streaming strategy.

This means that the 2024 Demon Slayer movie will be on Crunchyroll by early April.

An important clarification about these anime movies is that they're crafted from series episodes. Given this approach, this will lead directly into the release of Demon Slayer Season 4 on Crunchyroll.

What Is the Future of Demon Slayer Online?

The journey of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke will soon end on the big and small screen.

According to projections aligned with the manga, Demon Slayer is anticipated to span five seasons. The fourth season is diving into the Hashira Training arc and potentially the Infinity Castle arc.

Regarding arc division, there's speculation that the fourth season could focus primarily on Giyu, including his backstory and pivotal battles, culminating in clashes with Akaza and Douma.

This choice may provide a fitting conclusion for the season, especially considering Tanjiro's minimal involvement in the Kokushibou fight.

Season 5 is predicted to revolve around the Kokushibou and Muzan fights, potentially offering insights into Yorichii's backstory.

The entirety of Demon Slayer manga is available, having released from February 15, 2016 to May 18, 2020.

For the latest cinematic anime experience, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is now playing in theaters.