New Demon Slayer 2024 Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official rating of 2024's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training is exactly as fans thought it would be.

Directed by Harou Sotozaki, the new Demon Slayer movie chronicles Tanjiro Kamado's intense training to become a Hashira to set up his final confrontation with Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training is based on the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training arc of the manga series. The anime movie opened in North America on February 22.

Demon Slayer 2024 Movie's Rating Explained

Demon Slayer

According to The Classification & Rating Administration (CARA), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training will be rated R due to violence and bloody images.

This confirmation is unsurprising given that all the other recent Demon Slayer movies have also been Rated R for the same reason.

For those curious about what type of violence will be shown, reviews of 2024's Demon Slayer movie gave an idea of what to expect.

Den of Geek's review stated that there is a "demon massacre" scene in the film, featuring many decapitations.

Aisle Seat said in its review that the action sequences are "vibrant and violent" which complemented the film's "exquisitely animated gore."

Demon Slayer's 2024 Movie: Here's What To Expect

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training is set to open the floodgates to an eventful final clash between heroes and villains while also bridging the gap between Seasons 3 and 4.

While mainly focusing on the Hashira Training Arc, the 2024 animated movie will further push Tanjiro to the limit as he develops his newfound abilities and becomes the best among the rest.

The core of the new Demon Slayer movie is the brother-sister dynamic between Tanjiro and Nezuko, with the former trying to come to terms with the idea of leaving the latter at daybreak to fulfill his mission.

A high-stakes and visually stunning battle involving the team-up of the Kamado siblings (Tanjiro and Nezuko), Kenya Shinazugawa, and the Hashira's Mitsuri and Muichiro against the Upper-Rank Demons is also set to be one of the main highlights of the movie.

All in all, fans can expect hard-hitting action with violence combined with a heartfelt story about doing whatever they can to save one of their own.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training is now playing in theaters.

