Demon Slayer 2025 Movie Release Plans Revealed: Infinity Castle, Mugen Train & More

There are massive plans for Demon Slayer stories in theaters around the globe, including the next chapter taking on the Infinity Castle arc.

Demon Slayer has major theatrical plans in 2025, as the Infinity Castle arc will be adapted into a trilogy of movies instead of a traditional TV season.

Following the Hashira Training arc, which aired in mid-2024, fans had speculated about the future of Season 5, only to learn that the next chapter will debut on the big screen.

Demon Slayer Confirms Infinity Castle and More Movies Are Releasing This Year

The release dates for the first film in the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy have been confirmed.

According to Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to hit theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, and it will make its way to the United States on September 12, 2025.

Infinity Castle will be released both in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub on IMAX and other premium screens internationally. English dub voice actress for Nezuko, Abby Trott, recently told The Direct that "the animation is absolutely insane" in Infinity Castle.

Ahead of the release of Infinity Castle, fans can look forward to a special series of screenings in Japan. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train will return to theaters for a limited five-week run starting on May 9 with an exciting 4K remaster.

This re-release serves as a precursor to the excitement surrounding the new movie, offering an enhanced viewing experience for those who want to relive the thrilling journey on the Mugen Train.

In addition to the remastered version of Mugen Train, the entire Demon Slayer series will be receiving special screenings in a new format.

Starting on April 4 in Japan, the various arcs will be re-edited into a "Kimetsu Theater" format, with one new screening each week leading up to the release of Infinity Castle.

Fans will have the opportunity to revisit the series from the beginning, re-experiencing the pivotal moments that defined Tanjiro's growth as a demon slayer. Additional theatrical releases similar to the roll-out in Japan have yet to be announced in other territories like North America.

What's Demon Slayer Infinity Castle About?

Warning - The rest of this article contains Demon Slayer manga spoilers.

The Infinity Castle arc marks the beginning of Demon Slayer's climactic final battle, as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps invade Muzan Kibutsuji’s lair, an ever-shifting, alternate-dimension castle controlled by Nakime.

The arc features intense battles against the strongest Upper Moons, including Tanjiro and Giyu’s long-awaited rematch with Akaza, Zenitsu’s personal showdown with his former friend Kaigaku, and a brutal fight against Kokushibo, the most powerful demon after Muzan himself.

The trilogy will likely culminate with Muzan's transformation and rampage, leading directly into the Sunrise Countdown arc, which brings the story to its emotional and action-packed conclusion.