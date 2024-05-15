Demon Slayer Season 4's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is underway, but many are wondering when the new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix.

Season 4 of Demon Slayer premiered on May 12, beginning the TV adaptation of the Hashira Training arc from the manga.

While the new season is expected to air weekly throughout the summer, U.S. audience members who don't subscribe to Crunchyroll are out of luck.

This leaves its streaming release on Netflix one of the most accessible ways to watch the new Demon Slayer season eventually.

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Stream on Netflix?

Demon Slayer

Seasons 1-3 of Demon Slayer are available to stream on Netflix. However, the gap between airing live/streaming on Crunchyroll to the entire season streaming on Netflix has been inconsistent.

While this makes it more difficult to precisely predict the Demon Slayer Season 4 Netflix release, there is still plenty to reference.

Demon Slayer Season 3, which aired from April 9 to June 18, 2023, made its Netflix debut 102 days later on September 28, 2023.

However, it is worth noting that Season 2 deviated from this pattern, as it did not arrive on Netflix until January 21, 2023, a significant 342 days after the finale aired on February 13, 2022.

This discrepancy makes it more challenging to pinpoint a definitive prediction for Season 4's Netflix release date. Nonetheless, given Season 3's recency, it appears that the window of time for Season 4's Netflix debut is more likely to align with that timeline.

Season 4 premiered on May 12, and assuming a weekly episode release schedule, the season is expected to conclude on July 21 if the season runs 11 episodes long.

If Season 4 follows its predecessor's pattern, it could hit Netflix in late October or early November 2024, roughly 100 days after its projected finale.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

While the demon activity seems to have ceased after the events of the previous season, a nighttime mission by Obanai and Sanemi reveals that some demons remain active.

Episode 1 introduces the Serpent and Wind Hashira as they embark on a rescue mission, encountering a pack of demons in a crumbling castle.

The story hints at Muzan's Infinity Castle, a secret hideout, foreshadowing the inevitable final battle. Meanwhile, the Hashira convene to discuss the resurgence of the Demon Slayer Mark, a rare power-up crucial for defeating powerful demons like Muzan.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the episode maintains a light-hearted tone, with familiar comedic interactions among Tanjiro and his friends.

The return of a character like Lady Tamayo adds intrigue, as she receives an invitation to assist the Demon Slayer Corps in crucial endeavors, including aiding in Nezuko's full restoration to humanity.

With the introduction of new plot elements and character developments, Demon Slayer Season 4 promises to set the stage for the looming final few arcs.

New episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 are released each Sunday on Crunchyroll.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

Overlord Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Fire Force Season 3: Release, Characters and Everything We Know

Will a Season 2 of 'Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Ever Release?

Spy x Family Season 3: Release, News and Everything We Know