A new trailer for Demon Slayer Season 4 revealed the official release date and specific time for Episode 1.

The Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer concluded Season 3 with a 70-minute episode on June 18, 2023.

A direct sequel to this arc, titled Demon Slayer: Hashira Training, was released earlier this year in theaters, working as a continuation of the storyline established in the third season.

Additionally, a fourth season focusing on the Hashira Training Arc is set to premiere, first re-hashing the events of the latest film and then later pushing the narrative forward.

Demon Slayer

Along with a brand new 30-second trailer for Season 4 of Demon Slayer, an official announcement was made regarding the release time and date of Episode 1.

Within the X (formerly Twitter) post promoting the trailer, it was translated to reveal an official date on Sunday, May 12 at 11:15 pm JST on Fuji TV. This is 10:15 am ET on the same day.

In addition, the series will later be streaming on Crunchyroll on May 12 and will be "a one-hour special:"

"The show will begin airing on Fuji TV nationwide from 11:15pm on Sunday, May 12th. The first episode will be a one-hour special."

According to the official Demon Slayer website, Episode 1 is titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji" with the official synopsis teasing "a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji:"

"In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

Season 3 of Demon Slayer had fewer episodes than normal (11) and this trend will likely continue as the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga is the shortest made into anime so far.

Based on the size of the manga compared to previous arcs, it will likely run eight to ten episodes. Here's a mock schedule of Demon Slayer Season 4 with only Episodes 1 and 2 being confirmed:

Episode 1 - May 12

Episode 2 - May 19

Episode 3 - May 26*

Episode 4 - June 2*

Episode 5 - June 9*

Episode 6 - June 16*

Episode 7 - June 23*

Episode 8 - June 30*

What is Demon Slayer Season 4 About?

Warning - The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc manga

In the upcoming season of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro is set to embark on a rigorous journey to achieve the esteemed rank of Hashira within the Demon Slayer Corps.

Tasked with intense training alongside the formidable Hashira, Himejima, Tanjiro will face challenges that push him to his limits.

With the looming threat of Muzan and his pursuit of Tanjiro's sister, Nezuko, the urgency intensifies for all members of the Corps as they prepare for the imminent confrontation.

The Season 4 anime trailer highlights the grueling training regimen, showcasing Tanjiro's unwavering determination amidst the exhaustion plaguing his fellow trainees.

Demon Slayer Season 4 premieres Sunday, May 12 on Crunchyroll.

