Demon Slayer Season 4: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

After a stellar third season, Demon Slayer is confirmed to return for Season 4.

Created by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (aka Blade of Demon Destruction) is a Japanese manga series that was later adapted into a 26-episode anime television show produced by Ufotable.

The story revolves around Tanjiro Kamado's journey to become a Demon Slayer after the death of his family. Making matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, ultimately turned into a demon, setting him up on an adventure to cure her.

Demon Slayer Season 1 made its debut on Ufotable in Japan from April to September 2019. Afterward, a sequel movie titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, was released in October 2020.

The movie's success led to an 18-episode second season which aired from October 2021 to February 2022. Demon Slayer was renewed again, leading to an 11-episode third season that was released from April to June 2023.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Demon Slayer

In June 2023, Ufotable announced Demon Slayer Season 4 right after the show's Season 3 finale in Japan. Alongside the announcement, it was confirmed that the upcoming season will focus on the Hashira Training arc.

While Season 4 is currently in production, it is still unknown when Demon Slayer will return to the small screen.

While Demon Slayer Seasons 1 and 2 were released three years apart (2019 & 2022), Season 3 premiered a year after the show's sophomore run.

This trend could continue in Season 4, meaning that 2024 is a safe bet for its premiere.

The Hashira Training arc is an important part of Demon Slayer's overall story since it is set before the manga's final arc. The fact that the next arc is shorter than previous storylines in past seasons may also serve as a factor for a faster production timeline.

That said, there's a good chance that Season 4 could premiere in mid-2024, specifically between April and August.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Cast: Who Will Return?

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is headlined by a stellar cast of Japanese and English voice actors, and most of them (alongside unannounced newcomers) are expected to return in Season 4.

Here's a list of every voice actor and their respective characters who will return next season:

Tanjiro Kamado - Natsuki Hanae/ Zach Aguilar (US)

Nezuko Kamada - Akari Kitô/Abby Trott (US)

Zenitsu Agatsuma - Hiro Shimono/Aleks Le (US)

Inosuke Hashibira - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka/Bryce Papenbrook (US)

Water Hashira/Giyu Tomioka - Takahiro Sakurai/Johnny Yong Bosch (US)

Love Hashira/Mitsuri Kanroji - Kana Hanazawa/Kira Buckland (US)

Muzan Kibutsuji - Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun (US)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki - Toshiyuki Morikawa/Matthew Mercer (US)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri - Reina Ueda/Brianna Knickerbocker (US)

Mist Hashira/Muichiro Tokito - Kengo Kawanishi/Griffin Burns (US)

Flower Hashira/Kanae Kocho - Ai Kayano/Bridget Hoffman (US)

Hotaru Haganezuka - Daisuke Namikawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa - Tomokazu Seki

Nakime - Marina Inoue

What Will Happen in Demon Slayer Season 4?

Demon Slayer

After Season 3 tackled the Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro is poised to go all-out in terms of trying to become a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps in order to defeat Muzan.

In the manga (chapters 128-136), the Hashira Training arc is where Tanjiro continues to utilize his powers with the help of several Hashira namely the Stone Hashira, Water Hashira, Insect Hashira, Wind Hashira, and Snake Hashira.

The Hashira Training's official synopsis teased that Tanjiro's journey to becoming a Hashira will be "intense and demanding" while also hinting that earning Himejima's approval "seems impossible."

The full synopsis can be seen below:

"Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira – a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps – is intense and demanding. Earning Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki."

Similar to the manga, Season 4 could highlight the backstories of every Hashira involved in Tanjiro's training while also uncovering more of Muzan's nefarious schemes in trying to find Nezuko to absorb her powers.

In addition, unearthing secrets, such as Muzan's true intentions on why he attacked Tanjiro's family and pushing characters like Sabito and Giyu to the forefront are also expected to be featured in Demon Slayer's return.

While Ufotable could extend its creative execution of the Hashira Training arc on the small screen, there is no denying that this storyline is on the shorter end.

It's possible that the latter half of Season 4 could include some of the stories from the Infinity Castle arc, which is the start of Demon Slayer's final storyline.

Is a Demon Slayer Season 4 Trailer Out Yet?

Demon Slayer

There is no trailer yet for Demon Slayer Season 4, considering that production is still ongoing and a release date has yet to be announced.

In Season 3, Ufotable released its trailer and official poster in March 2023, which was a month before its premiere in April.

There's a strong chance that a similar marketing approach will be used in Season 4, meaning that fans will wait for a while since a trailer will likely premiere in 2024.

For now, fans can watch this brief teaser that cements the arrival of Season 4. This was released in June 2023:

Where Can I Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 When It Releases?

The first three seasons of Demon Slayer are available to stream on Crunchyroll, meaning that Season 4 is also expected to be made available on the service.

In some regions, the first two seasons of Demon Slayer are available on Netflix and Hulu, and it is likely that Season 4 will also premiere on both streaming services alongside Season 3 once Ufotable gives the go-ahead.