Where to Watch Attack on Titan 2024 Movie: Theater & Streaming Guide

Attack on Titan will be released in theaters in 2024. Here is every way to watch the new anime film on the big screen and via streaming.

This movie adds a brutal and exciting final chapter to one of the most popular animes of all time, Attack on Titan, which had a record-breaking runtime in its November 2023 finale.

Initially developed as a Crunchyroll series, the movie will combine the story's final chapters into one jam-packed adventure featuring Eren Yeager, the Scout Regimen, and dozens of other characters.

When Will Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Release in Theaters?

Attack on Titan

The Attack on Titan 2024 movie was initially released in theaters on November 8, although it is only being shown in Japan as of writing. An international release date, including for the United States, has not been announced.

While it may be difficult to predict when the movie will be released outside Japan, looking at recent history may help in that endeavor.

The third part of Attack on Titan Season 4 first premiered in Japan on November 5, 2023, and its English-dubbed version debuted on January 7, 2024. If the movie follows a similar strategy, it might arrive sometime in early 2025.

This idea is supported by the fact that Attack on Titan will be released in the Philippines in January 2025. Other Asian territories have also secured distribution rights for the same timeframe.

Can I Stream Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Online?

As with Attack on Titan's eventual theatrical release outside of Japan, no reports indicate when the movie will begin streaming. When it starts streaming, it will likely come to Crunchyroll, considering the rest of the original series is currently available.

The movie's streaming debut now depends on when it releases in theaters worldwide and on streaming.

Should that happen in early 2025, the Attack on Titan movie should be expected to remain in theaters for an extended run over the early part of the year. This means fans may be waiting until the later part of the year to stream the film on Crunchyroll, potentially as far as a year after its initial Japanese theatrical release.

Attack on Titan is now playing in Japanese theaters.