The Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom movie hit theaters in 2024, yet information about its Western streaming release remains scarce.

Set in the world of the hit Overlord anime, The Scared Kingdom follows the show's main character, Momonga, who bands together an undead army to fight against the powers attempting to shut down the show's central online world.

As the show awaits its fifth proper season, Western audiences have become rabid for more information on when they can watch the movie.

Is the Overlord Movie Coming to Digital?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

Months after it first came to theaters, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom was recently physically in Japan on March 26, sparking interest in the movie yet again (via Anime Corner).

A digital release in the West has not been disclosed, but one is almost surely coming. If the movie's Japanese Blu-ray debut has already come and gone, then a U.S. digital release should be right around the corner.

This is especially likely because, with the movie now being available physically in some territories, the studio behind the hit anime film will likely want to curb the potential pirating of the title. One way to do this would be to finally provide an official way for fans to watch the movie in the West.

Because of all of this, a digital release should be expected soon, likely sometime in the next month or so, before it eventually comes to streaming as well.

When Will the Overlord Movie Start Streaming?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

A streaming release for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom has not yet been detailed, but the film's release plan to this point could predict when fans may be able to get their hands on the movie.

As of writing, a Western release plan for the film has not yet been disclosed, but that does not mean one is coming. Recent big-name anime movies have almost all come to the West in some form or another, with most arriving on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Tentpole anime films that were given a U.S. theatrical run have come to the streamer roughly five months after being released in American theaters.

Last year, fans saw Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle hit Crunchyroll on October 31, 2024, five months after its May 30 U.S. theatrical release. Spy × Family Code: White did the same, coming to streaming on September 5, 2024, after hitting American theaters on April 16, 2024.

See below for some potential comparables for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village Theatrical: March 3, 2023 Streaming: April 9, 2023

Spy × Family Code: White Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Streaming: September 5, 2024

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Theatrical: May 30, 2024 Streaming: October 31, 2024



The Overlord movie first hit U.S. theaters on November 8, 2024. If The Sacred Kingdom follows a similar post-theatrical plan, then fans can expect the movie to come to Crunchyroll and start streaming sometime in May.

