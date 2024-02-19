U.S. fans looking to watch the 2024 anime movie Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump may not be waiting long.

Set in the world of the beloved Haikyu volleyball anime, Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump marks the first time the franchise has headed to theaters for a full-length feature.

Announced in August 2022, the upcoming blockbuster will serve as one-half of a two-part finale for the series, bringing a close to the story of the Karasuno High School volleyball club (per Anime News Network).

How To Watch the 2024 Haikyu Movie

Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump

With the release of Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump in theaters in Japan, international fans may be wondering when they can watch the 2024 film.

The first full-length feature film in the franchise is currently playing in theaters in the series' home country, with no information on a U.S. release as of yet.

It opened in Japanese cinemas on Friday, February 16, receiving largely favorable reviews from audiences.

With no release details on a U.S. debut or even a distributor to make it happen, it is unclear when the movie will make its way stateside.

However, looking at past examples of hit anime films and when they crossed the Pacific to American theaters, one can predict where exactly the 2024 Haikyu movie may fall on the calendar.

The time between a Japanese release and a U.S. release can be anywhere from a few weeks to upwards of six months.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond hit Japanese cinemas on November 25, 2022, coming to American theaters two months later on January 25, 2023.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night followed a similar release plan, coming out in Japan in October 2022 before making the jump to the U.S. just under three months later in early February 2023.

On the shorter end, a movie like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village only took a month to make its American debut, releasing in February 2023 in Japan and March 2023 in the States.

Given Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump started playing in Japanese cinemas on February 16, a U.S. debut as early as late March or early April could happen, but do not be surprised if that gets pushed further down the calendar.

Seeing as there has been no news on a distributor for the film in the West, it could be some time before fans stateside get to see the movie, with a summertime release in June, July, or August feeling most likely at this point.

Where Will The Haikyu Movie Be Streaming?

With the 2024 Haikyu!! movie out in theaters (at least in its home territory of Japan), the question of where and when the film will start streaming will be top of mind for many.

While not yet confirmed, it is highly probable that when Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump does start streaming in the West, it will do so on the popular anime streamer Crunchyroll.

As it currently stands, all four seasons of the Haikyu anime are on Crunchyroll along with the various compilation movies from the franchise.

The last two Haikyu!! compilation movies came to the service a few months after their theatrical debuts, hitting Crunchyroll in December 2017 after their September Japanese theatrical debuts (which Crunchyroll was a part of bringing to the West weeks after they were released in Japan).

This means following an American debut for the film in the next couple of months, the 2024 Haikyu!! movie could be available to stream on the service not long after that.

Haikyu!! Seasons 1-4 are available now on Crunchyroll.

Read more about anime on The Direct here:

Where to Watch Demon Slayer 2024 Movie - Theater & Streaming Details

Ninja Kamui Anime Release Date Schedule of Episodes on Max & Adult Swim (Confirmed)

JelloApocalypse Controversy Explained: Lovely Complex Allegations & Drama

One Piece Netflix Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know About New Live-Action Episodes