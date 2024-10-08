Where to Watch Look Back Movie: Theater & Streaming Status Details

Fans are interested in checking out a new anime film, Look Back, but many are unsure where it is available.

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's (who also created the Chainsaw Man manga) manga of the same name, Look Back explores the bond between two girls who go from being opposites to becoming extremely close due to their shared love of drawing.

GKIDS, a company that often distributes international animated projects, is distributing the film in the United States. For instance, GKIDS has handled the United States releases of many Studio Ghibli films (like Grave of the Fireflies and The Boy and the Heron).

How To Watch Look Back in Theaters

Look Back officially premiered in United States theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, California on October 4 and in theaters nationwide on October 7 and October 8.

Fans can now purchase tickets for Look Back online through several platforms. Here are some of the top websites to buy tickets:

It is unclear how long Look Back will be showing in theaters. Still, films distributed by GKIDS tend to take a while to become available for digital purchase and even longer to begin streaming, so fans may have to wait quite some time to see the movie if they cannot catch it on the big screen.

Can I Stream Look Back Online?

As of this writing, there has been no announcement regarding when Look Back will be available for digital purchase or when it will begin streaming.

As mentioned, Look Back is being distributed by GKIDS. While timelines could vary, it is possible that Look Back could follow a similar release pattern to other GKIDS releases, such as The Boy and the Heron, since that film was released relatively recently.

The Boy and the Heron premiered in theaters in the United States on December 8, 2023. Seven months later, on July 9, 2024, it was finally made available for digital and/or on-demand purchase.

It is also worth noting that The Boy and the Heron was then added to the Max streaming library (which is the home of other notable anime projects such as Uzumaki, whose full release schedule was recently revealed) on September 6, 2024, two months after it was released digitally.

So, fans should expect a fairly long gap between Look Back's theatrical release on October 4 and its digital release.

It will likely be six or seven months as of writing before Look Back is available to purchase online if it follows a similar pattern to The Boy and the Heron (read more about the plot of The Boy and the Heron, including its themes and symbolism). Specifically, that would put its online release date somewhere around April or May 2025.

If it follows The Boy and the Heron's pattern, fans can expect Look Back to start streaming around two months after it is made available for digital purchase. This means Look Back would begin streaming sometime around June or July 2025.

Look Back is in theaters around the United States.