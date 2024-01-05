The Boy and The Heron Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron has had a successful wide release in theaters worldwide, making many curious about when it will be available to watch online.

Five months after opening in Japan, The Boy and the Heron began playing in North American theaters. It has been met with success, earning over $37 million domestically and $134.2 worldwide.

Critically, it has been an even greater success, earning a critic score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been nominated for several awards including two Golden Globes.

Additionally, the film is on the shortlist for the Best Music (Original Score) category at the Academy Awards, possibly drawing more attention to those not wanting to venture out to a theater.

How To Watch The Boy and the Heron

Having recently premiered in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on December 8, 2023, a digital release might not occur until at least spring of this year.

However, based on the awards buzz for the film and growing interest and awareness in the latest Studio Ghibli movie, an early date may be more likely.

Around two months following its North American opening could be realistic for a digital release, so many can expect to be able to purchase the film online this February.

With it possibly being nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards (which airs on March 10), audiences outside the fandom could be interested in watching the movie.

For now, The Boy and the Heron is still available to watch in many theaters, with many of the major chains still screening the film every day:

The Boy and the Heron Streaming Release

The Boy and The Heron's streaming status remains uncertain, mainly because the digital release date online is currently unknown, and streaming would typically follow up on that release.

For those wondering where it will stream eventually, the answer is most likely Warner Bros. Discovery's Max (unless the company licenses the stream rights elsewhere).

In 2019, Max (then HBO Max) acquired the streaming rights to all of Studio Ghibli's films including classics like Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

Based on some outside studio trends from Western companies, 90-day windows from theaters to streaming have become a norm since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would make The Boy and The Heron's streaming release on Max sometime during June 2024. In general, Summer 2024 is a safe bet for when Miyazaki's latest hit will begin streaming.

To watch The Boy and The Heron, head to a nearby theater.