The Challenge Season 41 Spoilers Unveil Likely Winners for 'Vets and New Threats' Men & Women Sides

The Challenge just returned for its 41st season, and, although the season premiere is the only episode that has been released, thanks to a reliable leaker, the winners of the current season have already been revealed. The Challenge Season 41 has also been dubbed "Vets and New Threats," due to the new season bringing back former contestants of the show while also ushering in a batch of rookies.

The final four contestants are always a big deal in The Challenge, and those have already been revealed, both on the men's side and the women's. However, the final four for each side is not the only spoiler that has made its way into the public eye, as the outright men's and women's winner for Season 41 has also been leaked.

The spoilers come from a leaker known as PinkRose. In the past, PinkRose has revealed spoilers for other seasons of The Challenge, such as The Challenge All Stars Season 4 and The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. The spoilers shared by the leaker have come to fruition, so they are credible, and there is no reason to believe their leaks for The Challenge Season 41.

For example, on a post made on February 20, 2025, PinkRose revealed that Rogan O'Connor would be sent home. That was the first post they made about someone being eliminated, and Rogan was the first person in Season 41 to be sent home (in the season premiere). So, they were correct in revealing Rogan as the first contestant to leave Season 41.

According to PinkRose (in a post that was shared on April 10, 2025), the final four women will be:

Michaela Bradshaw (Vet)

Olivia Kaiser (New Threat)

Adrienne Naylor (New Threat)

Sydney Segal (New Threat)

The leaker also revealed that the final four men will be:

Cedric Hodges (New Threat)

Yeremi Hykel (New Threat)

Theo Campbell (Vet)

Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran (Vet)

New episodes of The Challenge will air on MTV every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes of the long-running reality competition show are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Spoilers for The Challenge Season 41: Vets and New Threats Seemingly Confirm Who Wins

As mentioned, PinkRose not only revealed who the final four contestants for each side will be. They also leaked who the first-place winners will be.

The Challenge

According to a post made on April 14, 2025, Olivia Kaiser will beat out the other three female competitors and be crowned the female winner of The Challenge Season 41. Olivia is one of the "New Threats" on The Challenge Season 41, as she is best known for appearing on Love Island.

The Challenge

In the same post made on the same date, it was revealed that, on the men's side, Yeremi Hykel will climb to the top of the mountain and be declared the male winner. Like Olivia, Yeremi is also a "New Threat." He previously appeared on Season 35 of The Amazing Race, so it is his first time competing in The Challenge's arena.