The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 Spoilers: Winner & Finalists Rumors Explained

Season 4 of the reality TV series, The Challenge: All Stars, just premiered on Paramount+, but due to leaked spoilers, fans already know which contestant will come out on top as the winner.

The Challenge: All Stars brings together 25 past participants who appeared on shows such as The Real World, Road Rules, The Challenge, and Are You the One? to compete against one another in different challenges.

The contestants aim to earn stars so that they can move on and eventually reach the finale. There, the final eight will battle it out for a $300,000 prize ($250,000 goes to the winner as the other $50,000 is split amongst the other finalists).

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 Spoilers

Only two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars have been released as of writing, but due to spoilers that surfaced from PinkRose while the series was filming in South Africa, fans know who goes home and who will emerge as the grand prize winner.

In every episode leading up to the penultimate installment, only one or two contestants will get eliminated.

However, in a post that was shared on February 15, PinkRose revealed that in the episode premiering just before the finale, five participants will be forced to go home:

Adam Larson

Jay Gotti

Ryan Kehoe

Averey Tressler

Flora Alekseyeun

This leaves eight people as part of The Challenge - four men and four women.

These finalists (also known as the Top 8) will be:

Men Ace Amerson Derek Chavez Leroy Garrett Steve Meinke

Women Laurel Stucky Cara Maria Sorbello Nicole Zanatta Veronica Portillo



Who Will Win The Challenge: All Stars Season 4?

Two days later (on February 17), the leaker revealed that, of those eight contestants, the winner of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 will be Dr. Laurel Stucky, who originally appeared on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II.

It is unclear how Laurel will win, exactly, but across her previous appearances on The Challenge, she has brought home over a dozen daily challenge wins.

When she appeared on The Challenge: Free Agents, Laurel became that season's first champion. It is also important to note that she was a finalist in The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, so she is fairly experienced in making it to the end of competitions and even winning them.

The first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 were released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, April 10, with new episodes set to premiere every Wednesday.

