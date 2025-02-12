The Challenge All Stars brought back 26 competitors from previous seasons to compete in an all-new contest dubbed Rivals. Although the new season just started, the winners have already been revealed.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals is technically Season 5 of the reality game show, and like previous installments, it brought back contestants who have been on the show before (read more about every contestant here). However, in a bit of a twist, each contestant is paired up with a rival they fought against in the past.

The team that weathers the storm and comes out on top as the last one standing will earn a grand prize of $300,000.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Spoilers

MTV

As of writing, only two episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals have been released, but spoilers from a leaker known as PinkRose have been revealed for the rest of the season.

It is worth noting that PinkRose revealed spoilers for The Challenge All Stars Season 4 months before the show premiered, with all of them coming to fruition. So, since their information has been credible in the past, it is reasonable to believe that their spoilers for Rivals are also correct.

The competition began with 13 teams. In most episodes to come, one team will be eliminated until there is only one left standing. However, in the finale, four teams will face off against each other to see which will come out on top as the winner.

In a post that was shared on July 5, 2024, PinkRose revealed who the final four teams will be:

Steve Meinke & Adam Larson

Shane Landrum & Davonne Rogers

Frank Sweeney & Sam McGinn

Nicole Zanatta & Melissa Reeves

Who Will Win The Challenge All Stars: Rivals?

MTV

In the post where PinkRose revealed which four teams would go to the finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, they also revealed which team would win the competition while also giving the order in which the other teams would finish.

According to the leaker, ex-lovers Melissa and Nicole will be the team to place fourth. Following them, former friends Frank and Sam (from The Challenge Season 23) will place third.

That means the final two teams comprised of Shane and Davonne as well as Steve and Adam.

When all is said and done, Steve and Adam will win the competition, which is ironic considering they only recently had a falling out in The Challenge All Stars Season 4, which released in 2024.

It was not revealed exactly how Steve and Adam will win, but fans can expect them to bring home the $300,000 prize according to PinkRose.

New episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiere on MTV every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Paramount+.