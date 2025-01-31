The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Season 5 highlights 13 pairs of unlikely alliances between rivals from former seasons as they work together to claim the ultimate prize.

The reality series brings back its Rivals twist as contestants with past beef and conflict with their previous competitors return to play a new batch of challenges in Season 5.

Some of the cast members include two ex-lovers, longstanding rivals, and friends-turned-enemies. The grand winner will eventually win $300,000.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiered on MTV on January 29.

The Challenge All-Stars Rivals Cast & Contestants 2025 Guide

Adam Larson & Steve Meinke

Adam Larson & Steve Meinke

Instagram: @dadamlarson & @meinke_drop

Adam Larson is no stranger to the world of The Challenge, having previously won The Gauntlet in 2004. Meanwhile, Steve Meinke previously competed in Road Rules: The Quest, The Gauntlet, and past iterations of All-Stars.

Adam reunites with his partner Steve Meinke, with the pair being forced to work together in the new season of All-Stars.

They had an eventful falling out in the previous season of The Challenge All-Stars in 2024 due to an unexpected betrayal.

Amber Borzotra & Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Amber Borzotra & Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Instagram: @amberborzotra

Amber Borzotra and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat initially shared a strong connection since both of them came from the Big Brother franchise.

However, their alliance took a turn in The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies when Fessy outright betrayed Amber during the competition.

Amber says in the confessional in Episode 1 that she is still willing to play dirty since she really wants the grand prize.

The same goes for Fessy, and fans are hoping that both of their relentless determination will put them to the top while also setting aside their differences.

Aneesa Ferreira & Ashley Mitchell

Aneesa Ferreira & Ashley Mitchell

Instagram: @aneesamtv & @mtvashleybrooke

Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell had an eventful argument in The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies that got out of hand, leading to their tragic falling out.

They reunite in The Challenge All Stars Rivals Season 5, and it is clear that they still have issues with each other.

Ashley points out that she doesn't care what Aneesa thinks of her while Aneesa outright calls out her partner during the confessional.

Ashley Kelsey & Dario Medrano

Ashley Kelsey & Dario Medrano

Instagram: @ashleymariekelsey & @dariomedrano__

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will not be complete without exes among the pool of contestants.

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano were previously romantically entangled with each other after joining forces in The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions.

However, they broke up sometime afterward, and it was quite messy since they had not spoken for a long time since then. Now, in Rivals, they have no choice but to work together to win the ultimate prize.

Beth Stolarczyk & Jonna Mannion

Beth Stolarczyk & Jonna Mannion

Instagram: @bethsrealworld & @jonnamannion

At first glance, it is clear that Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion still have beef with each other.

The conflict originated in All Stars Season 3 when Beth outright accused Jonna of having an affair with her Season 2 partner and fellow competitor MJ Garrett. This accusation had real-life ramifications for Jonna.

In All-Stars Rivals Season 5, Jonna clearly hasn't forgotten what Beth did to her in Season 3, pointing out, "She tried to ruin my life."

Still, they need to find a way to work together if they want to win it all.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley & Corey Lay

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley & Corey Lay

Instagram: @bigtfaz & @coreylay

The spat between Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Corey Lay began in The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion after a piece of information from Corey led to his alliance targeting Big T.

He even admitted that he lied and manipulated Big T during the competition.

Despite their intense rivalry, Corey and Big T made a truce in Episode 1 that they won't betray each other. Hopefully, it will last.

Da’Vonne Rogers & Shane Landrum

Da’Vonne Rogers & Shane Landrum

Instagram: @davonnedianne_ & @shannanity

Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum are not friends, and they made it clear from their stint in The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

From ugly fights to cussing at each other, they are sworn enemies right off the start.

While there is still bad blood between the two rivals, Da'Vonne is willing to set aside her beef with Shane so that they can reach the top.

Devin Walker & Leroy Garrett

Devin Walker & Leroy Garrett

Instagram: @mtv_devin

The rivalry between Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett started in The Challenge: Double Agents after Leroy outright betrayed Devin which led him to be eliminated.

While Leroy points out that Devin may not trust him after what he did, he implies that he is willing to be the bigger man so that they can end up with the massive cash prize at the end of Rivals.

Frank Sweeney & Sam McGinn

Frank Sweeney & Sam McGinn

Instagram: @franksweeneyfox

Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn are former close friends and roommates who previously competed in The Real World: San Diego.

It wasn't until Season 23 of The Challenge that the pair had a tense falling out. Even though they won the whole thing, Frank's bad attitude toward Sam led to their friendship's unfortunate downfall.

In Episode 1, Frank admits that he was a "competitive demon," and he hopes to carry it over in his return to The Challenge even if it means teaming up with Sam again.

Katie Cooley & Veronica Portillo

Katie Cooley & Veronica Portillo

Instagram: @v_cakes

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo's iconic rivalry in The Challenge made it into the history books.

In The Inferno in 2008, the pair had an intense shouting match that led to them being separated by current WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

Katie and Veronica are definitely a pair to watch out for in the new Rivals season.

KellyAnne Judd & Sylvia Elsrode

KellyAnne Judd & Sylvia Elsrode

Instagram: @kellyannejudd

KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode had an up-and-down friendship due to betraying each other in The Challenge All Stars Season 3.

To recap, Sylvia gave KellyAnne a disadvantage during one of the challenges while KellyAnne later retaliated by sending Sylvia straight into elimination.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Episode 1 sees Sylvia admitting in the confessional that her target this season is none other than KellyAnne, mainly because she has yet to forget what she did during All Stars Season 3.

Still, they need to forget their rivalry since they need to work together as partners whether they like it or not.

Melissa Reeves & Nicole Zanatta

Melissa Reeves & Nicole Zanatta

Instagram: @djmelreeves & @n_zanattamtv

Another batch of ex-lovers-turned-partners in the reality competition are the pair of Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta in The Challenge All Stars Rivals.

Melissa and Nicole previously had a romantic connection in The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018.

After the reveal that Melissa will be her partner, Nicole admits that her girlfriend in the real world will not be happy about the news.

Nany Gonzalez & Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran

Nany Gonzalez & Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran

Instagram: @nanycarmen & @turabi

Similar to the other contestants, Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran were good friends, but an ugly spat between them ruined their friendship.

Nany and Turbo's strong friendship was eventually destroyed in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Season 38 after Nany and her partner then, Bananas, caused Turbo to be eliminated.

In a confessional in Episode 1, Turbo admits that Nany's betrayal in Season 38 still hurts after all this time, noting, "She stabbed my back so badly."

New episodes of The Challenge All-Stars: Rivals premiere on MTV every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about what went down in the previous season of The Challenge All Stars.