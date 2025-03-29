The Challenge All Stars: Rivals Spoilers - Here's Who Wins the Show

Spoilers are afoot pertaining to the end of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals as the show's fifth season approaches its end.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals puts 26 contestants against each other for a hefty $300,000 grand prize. These contestants all come from some of the biggest reality shows in the game, including The Real World, Big Brother, and Survivor (whose host famously shed tears in a recent episode).

The competition pits the 26 contestants in a series of unique challenges, including moving giant barrels, balancing on massive spinning tops, and scratching coins to find specific images. Thus far, nine episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals have aired on Paramonut+.

Spoilers for Who Wins The Challenge All Stars Rivals (Season 41)

Paramount+

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the last episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

As the cast of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals continues to push towards the end of the competition, online spoilers have indicated the results of Season 5.

Insider PinkRose spent multiple weeks in 2024 laying out the details of who would be eliminated in each of the season's 10 episodes. While this is not an official listing from the show's staff, the information is based on PinkRose studying the social media activity from all of the contestants.

Through Episode 9, the following list of contestants have been eliminated:

- Beth Storlarczyk & Jonna Mannion

- Sylvia Elsrode & Kellyanne Judd

- Ashley Mitchell & Aneesa Ferreira

- Devin Walker & Leroy Garret

- Corey Lay & Big T

- Faysal Shaffatt & Amber Borzotra

- Dario Medrano & Ashley Kelsey

- Veronica Portillo & Katie Doyle

The finalists for Season 5 will include the following five pairs of contestants:

Adam Larson & Steve Meinke

Da’Vonne Rogers & Shane Landrum

Frank Sweeney & Sam McGinn

Melissa Reeves & Nicole Zanatta

Turbo Camkiran & Nany Gonzalez

According to PinkRose, Camkiran and Gonzalez will be the next pair eliminated in Episode 10.

Who Will Win The Challenge All Stars: Rivals?

Paramount+

The rumors leaked from PinkRose indicate Steve Meinke and Adam Larson will ultimately be named the winners of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. Additionally, the leaker teases Landrum and Rogers placing second, Sweeney and McGinn placing third, and Zanatta and Reeves placing fourth.

As of writing, PinkRose has not shared exactly how Meinke and Larson will win this competition. However, they already have two daily wins under their belt from Episode 6 and Episode 8.

Larson and Meinke both previously made a name for themselves on Road Rules: The Quest, the series' 10th season (which aired way back in 2001).

These predictions line up with previous predictions PinkRose made about The Challenge All Stars: Rivals as fans have kept up with the eliminations every week.

The season finale of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Wednesday, April 2.