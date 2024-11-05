Survivor 47 Spoilers: Who Wins? Rumors & Speculation Explained

Survivor 47 spoilers are already circulating online as rumors tease who may win the new season of the hit reality series.

As early as September, fans began hearing about potential final results for Survivor Season 47. This is usually the case considering that the series is filmed over several weeks long before it airs, leading to leaks being prevalent.

This season marks the fifteenth consecutive to have been filmed in the Fijian Mamanuca Islands. This season's cast features some colorful personalities including a beloved podcast host as well as a renowned beauty queen all trying to survive for a cash prize.

What's Happened Recently on Survivor 47?

Caroline Vidmar

In the most recent episode of Survivor Season 47, Sol informed Andy (read more about Andy here) that Sam discussed throwing his name out as the decoy vote Andy then aligned with Genevieve and considered turning against the Gata Tribe.

In the Reward/Immunity Challenge, Kyle won Immunity, but he did not outlast Genevieve and Teeny from the opposing group. Fellow contestant Rachel also pled her cast to old Toku Tribe members as turmoil was starting to build within that group.

At Tribal Council, Rachel played the safety without power after being anonymously gifted by Sol, and Tiyana was voted out.

Recent Survivor 47 Winner Rumors

Rachel LaMont

A rumor from Reddit user @Shenellica911 teased back in September potential spoilers for how Season 47 of Survivor ends.

One of these rumors noted that pre-merge candidates would include Genevieve, Kishan, and TK. Another indicated that Teeny, Sierra, Solomon, and Tiyana would all perform well.

The last two points teased that Kyle, Anika, and Jerome would be mid-outs while the players who made the jury would be Aysha, Andy, and Jon.

While some of these rumors have proven true, others have not, including Tiyana being voted off the island on Day 13. Teeny, Sierra, and Solomon are all still in the competition.

Additionally, Kishan and TK were two of the first five contestants voted off after rumors noted that they would be gone pre-merger.

So Who Will Actually Win Survivor 47?

Sue Smey

Further rumors from Reddit user @fefenand teased that the winner of Survivor 47 would be Caroline, Rachel, or Sue, none of whom are seen at the feast. Any of them winning would break a recent pattern seen in Survivor.

Should Sue win, it would mark the first time since Season 42 that the winner had not had at least one confessional in every episode. The most recent episode did not feature a confessional for Sue.

If Rachel or Caroline were to win, it would be the first time since Season 41 that the winner got a highlight coming in an opening confessional or Mat Chat before the first commercial break. Neither of these two got this moment before the first commercial break in the premiere episode.

Many commenters have signed on to the idea of Sue or Caroline winning due to both of them being featured in storylines consistently in Season 47. While either one would break a trend, many believe Sue is in for a potential Survivor 47 win after one of her biggest enemies was voted out.

New episodes of Survivor 47 air on CBS every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.