Survivor 47 Spoilers: Winner & Finalists Rumors Explained

Survivor 47 is underway, but fans seem to think they may already know who the show's finalists are and who may win the latest entry into the hit reality series.

As always, with new seasons of Survivor, rumors are swirling about who from the stacked cast of competitors will make it to the end. Seeing as the show is filmed over several weeks long before it airs, there are times when information about any given season leaks beforehand.

This season marks the fifteenth consecutive to have been filmed in the Fijian Mamanuca Islands. It features some colorful personalities including a beloved podcast host as well as a renowned beauty queen all trying to survive for a cash prize.

Survivor 47 Finalist Rumors Breakdown

Survivor 47

Recent rumors have fans believing they know who the finalists and winners are for Survivor 47.

AInitial rumors had listed how most of the 18 contestants entering the island were going to do, including information that the likes of Teeny Chirichillo, Sierra Wright, Solomon "Sol" Yi, and Tiyana Hallums were all set to do well in the competition.

This report has since been debunked by known Survivor insider LifeTimeRobot, meaning that it truly is anyone's game.

The Gabe, Teeny, and Solomon Theory

Many have speculated that contestants Gabe Ortis, along with the previously mentioned Teeny, and Solomon all make it very far in the series (via Reddit).

This is based on the differing appearances of the trio as seen in promotional material, seemingly indicating that they were on the island for an extended period when compared to the rest of the cast.

While this is a convincing theory, the creative behind Survivor has been known to include footage like this in pre-release promos as an intentional misdirection of the audience.

The rest of the cast could weather similarly, and the Survivor team is actively hiding any evidence of that to make it seem like some names will get further than they will.

Does Jon Lovett Win Survivor?

Another competitor that will seemingly last quite some time in the Fijian wilderness is Pod Save America host Jon Lovett.

The beloved political pundit had to take a hiatus from podcast appearances thanks to his involvement in the series and is one of the only people on this season who has a clear public end date of when he was done filming for the series.

Lovetts returns after about a month away from Pod Save America on the June 10 episode of the podcast, as confirmed on the official Pod Save America X (formerly Twitter) account.

Seeing as filming for Survivor 47 took place from May 10 to June 7, 2024, that could mean (with a couple of days break between) Lovett may have made it quite deep in the competition, perhaps even ending up as one of the finalists.

This theory all depends on how long Lovett took between leaving the island and returning to the podcast.

If it was a quick turnaround, then he very well could have made it right up until the end. But if he spent some time between his appearance on Survivor and jumping back into the podcast saddle, then where he ends up is really anyone's guess.

Kishan Could Be Gone Early

According to another rumor, contestant Kishan Patel may be out of the competition early.

Some believe to have spotted the San Francisco native in an airport before the end of filming (per Reddit).

These claims have not been substantiated with any photographic or video evidence, so take them with a grain of salt.

However, if it was him caught traveling back early on in the filming process, that could mean he was eliminated for some reason or another before the jury was formed in Survivor 47's run.

Survivor 47 continued every Wednesday on CBS with new episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET.