Avengers: Doomsday's Tragic Story Gets Teased by Star

In a new interview, one Avengers: Doomsday star teased that fans better be ready for the movie's "tragic" story. Next year, Marvel Studios will bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes back together for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This new film, from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, will see several teams from across the Marvel Multiverse join forces to take on the reality-hopping Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) to vie for their universe's survival.

Plot specifics for the new MCU team-up have been scarce (aside from a few head-turning set leaks). What fans do know is that the film will see classic MCU heroes come together with new additions to the franchise, like the Fantastic Four, as well as legacy Marvel stars from the Fox X-Men franchise, like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Speaking to the BBC, Avengers: Doomsday star Ebon Moss-Bachrach offered fans a scant tease of the film's epic plot.

When asked to describe Doomsday in a few words, the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor posited, "Epic. Tragic," perhaps hinting that the new Russo Brothers film will include some devastating moments for fans:

"Epic. Tragic. Intergalactic. Starry."

Moss-Bachrach's First Steps co-star, Joseph Quinn (who plays the MCU's Johnny Storm), also chimed in, saying, "Epic. Mental. Robert Downey Jr."

The pair of Fantastic Four actors are set to join the Avengers team in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, palling around with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and Letitia Wright's Black Panther. Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, serving as the first part of an Avengers duology that will close out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Why Will Avengers: Doomsday Is Expected To Be 'Tragic'

Marvel Studios

The MCU has been no stranger to dipping its toes into the 'tragic' with its previous Avengers movie, and it seems Avengers: Doomsday will continue the trend.

The last time an Avengers film truly devastated audiences, it killed off half the known universe, before eventually seeing Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man sacrifice himself to bring them all back.

Like Avengers: Infinity War before it, Doomsday is the first part of a two-part Avengers story. The movie seems likely to leave audiences on a dour note, setting up an epic conclusion in 2027's Secret Wars.

While a franchise can only snap its characters out of existence once, Doomsday should be expected to include some of its own 'tragic' twists.

Some have speculated that the upcoming film could feature the death of several key Avengers players, potentially including a goodbye to Chris Hemsworth's Thor (who has been a part of the franchise for over a decade at this point).

Also, given the movie's Multiversal theming, it will probably feature entire realities being blinked out of existence, as Downey's Doctor Doom pits the heroes of the Marvel Multiverse against one another.

Then, with the remaining heroes of the Multiverse left to pick up the pieces, they will be forced to band together in Secret Wars to take down Doom before he can wreak even more havoc on the super-powered universe.