Avengers: Doomsday Plans Reveal Major Sentry Plot for Upcoming MCU Film

A new Avengers: Doomsday set leak seemingly indicated plans for a major Sentry plotline in the upcoming MCU film. Lewis Pullman's Sentry made his Marvel Studios debut in the franchise's most recent big-screen release, Thunderbolts*, bursting onto the scene as the mysterious Bob (a government-made superhero with a dark, destructive secret). After harnessing his powers by the end of that film, the Superman-like hero was confirmed to appear in Avengers 5, joining his Thunderbolts teammates like Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, and US Agent.

Sentry's role in Avengers: Doomsday could be much bigger than expected, if some new information from the movie's set is to be believed. A recent production leak from the latest Avengers film seemingly revealed a specific location being built for the movie that ties right back to Lewis Pullman's dangerous new MCU hero.

A new BBC report outlining a permission to film request in Berkshire, England, for the Russo Brothers' latest MCU effort seemingly leaked some Sentry-centric details about the film.

The news included an image of the proposed set, with several buildings diagramed and labeled. One of these sets has the curious title "Annie Reynolds' House," which seems to be a direct tie to Sentry and his history in Marvel Comics.

Before becoming the super-powered hero Sentry (with his evil dark side known as the Void), Lewis Pullman's MCU character was once known as Bob Reynolds.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Bob's mother's name is Ann (or Annie), whom fans got a taste of during the character's Void-created trauma nightmare, where he watched as his mother was abused by his estranged father.

The inclusion of Annie's house could confirm that Sentry's origins will be further explored in the new Avengers film, and his mother, yet again, will be a part of a Sentry-focused plotline.

It is worth noting that this set name could also be a placeholder used for production, potentially as a strategy to avoid spoiling the location's real name/use in the film.

Lewis Pullman's Sentry is just one of dozens of MCU heroes set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, as the relatively new Marvel Studios character joins the likes of Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous Doctor Doom.

The new film will see Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo return to the costumed franchise. It will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026, a newly-debuted release date following a lengthy delay.

Why Is Sentry's Mom a Part of Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

If this new set image is, in fact, authentic, then fans can expect Lewis Pullman's Sentry to play a significant part in Avengers: Doomsday's Multiversal story.

While the movie could very well see the Superman-like character return home, forced to reckon with the troubled life he left behind long before the events of Thunderbolts*, this could be a tease of something bigger coming to the new film.

The only other time fans have seen Annie's house in the MCU so far is in Sentry's Void nightmare during Thunderbolts' final act.

While that movie ended with the character taming his super-powered dark side with the help of his Thunderbolts teammates, there is a chance his evil alter-ego could creep back out again, creating another shadowy Void reality and sending the Avengers team (and maybe even Doctor Doom) to Sentry's childhood home once again.

There has been speculation that Robert Downey Jr.'s masked Doomsday villain could be on the hunt for a hero to power his vision of Battleworld (a planet of various realities stitched together and ruled by Doctor Doom). Maybe Sentry fits the bill, but Doom must draw out the Void to do so.

This could result in the movie trapping Sentry/Bob back in the darkest valleys of his subconscious, resulting in an Annie Reynolds' House needing to be built for the film.

From this new Void reality, fans may get a deeper glimpse at how Bob came to be, diving into his homelife even further, with maybe other characters on the Avengers team forced to watch on.