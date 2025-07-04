Avengers: Doomsday Will Give 5 'Endgame' Characters Bigger Roles

Several Endgame characters will have a bigger role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth Avengers film will center on a new version of the titular team of heroes, with several bands of MCU characters (and characters from beyond the MCU) joining forces against Robert Downey Jr.'s Multiversal Doctor Doom. There have been some significant changes to the Avengers lineup since the last time they assembled, as some newer heroes take the lead after the departure of a few Marvel Studios staples.

New reporting suggested who will be taking over the Avengers spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday, with several Endgame heroes getting bigger, more significant roles in the upcoming film. Of course, the new iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will spotlight different characters than before, but Doomsday signals a marked change for the super-powered team, being the first time the group has been called into action since they disassembled at the end of the Infinity Saga.

This means several characters will be pushed to the forefront of this Multiverse-spanning adventure who may have sat back in previous Avengers films, including a new Black Panther, the God of Stories, and the leader of the New Avengers team.

Avengers: Doomsday comes from Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo in the directors' grand return to the MCU. The film will see classic MCU characters like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Chris Hemsworth's Thor team up with legacy Marvel movie heroes from across the Multiverse (like various characters from Fox's X-Men movies), all contending with Robert Downey Jr.'s evil Doctor Doom.

Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026 (following a recent delay of both it and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars), setting up the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Every Endgame Character To Have a Bigger Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Sam Wilson

After Chris Evans' Captain America imparted the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam has been set up as the pseudo-leader of the new Avengers team heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

This comes after Sam mainly played a supporting role to the former Avengers leaders in previous movies. The character now sits at the head of the table (according to insiders), keeping whatever remnants of Earth's Mightiest Heroes together in the wake of the Infinity Saga.

The few images released from the Doomsday set feature Mackie prominently, establishing him as one of the movie's major players.

Shuri

Letitia Wright's Shuri was in Avengers: Endgame, appearing during the final portal scene, but her role was very minimal. That will all change in Avengers: Doomsday as she goes from trusty sidekick to a costumed hero in her own right.

Since the last Avengers movie, Shuri has taken on the Black Panther moniker, following the death of her brother T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman). The character has been said to be one of the key members of Sam's Avengers team, serving to support the new Captain America.

Seeing as Shuri was one of the characters blipped out of existence (along with several other heroes on this list), literally any deeper involvement in Avengers 5 will be an improvement to the role she played in the last movie.

M'Baku

Another Wakandan warrior getting the spotlight in Avengers: Doomsday is the leader of the Jabari Tribe, and new king of Wakanda, M'Baku (played by Winston Duke).

Like his Wakandan comrades, M'Baku was also blipped by Thanos coming into Endgame, meaning the only screentime he got came during that movie's final few minutes.

This time around, M'Baku has been featured prominently alongside other big-name Avengers like Captain America and Shang-Chi (via Reddit), likely pointing to him properly becoming a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the 2026 blockbuster.

Bucky

Despite having appeared in several Avengers movie to date, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has never proper gotten his Avenges membership card stamped.

That will likely change in Avengers: Doomsday, as he has been branded as one of the big returning names leading this super-powered cast.

He also has a new role in the interconnected universe that will likely play into how he will factor into Avengers 5. He is now the leader of the New Avengers (not to be confused with Sam Wilson's new Avengers), as seen in this year's Thunderbolts*.

Loki

Lastly, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will not only have a new, bigger role in Avengers: Doomsday, but will be one of the key figures going forward in the MCU.

Loki Season 2 saw the character (who was relegated to a fun time-travelling cameo in Avengers: Endgame) take on the new title of the God of Stories, as he holds together the threads of time to watch over the Sacred Timeline.

According to insider Alex Perez, the upcoming film will actually be "a race to see who gets to Loki first," with Hiddleston's Asgardian essentially being the film's central McGuffin.