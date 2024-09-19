Who Is Andy Rueda? 6 Things to Know About Survivor 47 Contestant

Andy Rueda is one of the 18 castaways determined to outwit, outplay, and outlast the latest season of the reality TV staple, Survivor.

On September 18, Survivor aired a special two-hour episode on CBS and Paramount+, introducing audiences to Season 47's three tribes of competitors, including the 31-year-old Andy Rueda.

Meet Andy Rueda - Biography Details

CBS

Andy Rueda's Education in the Field of AI

In talking with Parade, Andy revealed he is originally from Buffalo, New York but currently lives in Boston and is pursuing a master's degree "in computational linguistics:"

"[I'm] currently a master's student in computational linguistics, which focuses on machine learning, specifically natural language processing."

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about his proudest accomplishment, he cited his ongoing educational pursuit and success in having a "research paper published" and winning an award for "Outstanding Achievement in Computational Linguistics:"

"What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Leaving my data analyst job in big tech to get my masters in a field of AI that I am very passionate about. During my studies, I got a research paper published as a first author, and an award for Outstanding Achievement in Computational Linguistics."

He further explained this AI field to CBS and how it would help him win since Survivor is "a game of conversations:"

"I work in computer learning natural language. It's the science of language. 'Survivor' it's a game of conversations, and so I'm going to be especially attuned to that social element of the game."

Andy Almost Competed in Survivor 46

Survivor almost cast Andy Rueda in Season 46.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about a life experience that prepped him for the game, Rueda asked, "Can I say the casting process itself," explaining how he got "so close" and didn't know if he would get "another shot:"

"Can I say the casting process itself? I was a finalist last cycle, and it was a very emotional challenge to get so close and not know if I would ever get another shot. But I made the best decision possible. I gave myself back to my life, and lived my fullest, most substantial year so far. I thrived in my education and career, got to know myself in deeper ways, and fell in love with my amazing girlfriend, Shannon."

Andy Is a Big K-Pop Fan

According to Parade, Rueda is a self-described "K-pop stan" with his favorite group being Aespa, saying:

"That's Karina, that's Ningning, that's Winter, and that's Giselle–which is my bias order, for those who are curious."

As for his hobbies, he named Minesweeper and road trips to Entertainment Weekly, even though he can't drive.

Andy Loves Reality TV

As for why Rueda wanted to trade his couch for the island, he confessed (via Parade) that he "grew up watching a ton of reality TV" and then shared his journey from casual viewer to Survivor fan:

"I grew up watching a ton of reality TV. I was more into 'The Real World' and 'The Challenge', a lot of MTV stuff. 'Survivor' caught my eye a little bit. I remember I watched some of 'All-Stars,' the postmerge. I didn't see our guy Rob Cesternino, but I did love Boston Rob when I was a kid. But I really became a superfan about a decade ago out of college. And the first season I watched was 'Tocantins,' episode one, Carolina left. Got me hooked, dude! And so whenever I get into something, I have a very, very obsessive personality. I have to be an expert on it. So, I just immediately dove into everything available."

In addition to confirming that he still consumes "a lot of reality TV," Andy Reuda acknowledged Kevin Martin, the winner of Big Brother Canada 5, as someone he "related to the most:"

"But, like you, I watch a lot of reality TV, dude. A lot of reality TV. [Laughs.] Of all the people who've come and gone, who've played in the past, I think the one person I actually felt like I related to the most was Kevin Martin, the winner of 'Big Brother Canada 5'. Just in his energy that he brought, his competitiveness, the way he looked at competition, his level of preparation, I feel like is probably the best template for what I'm trying to bring. And this isn't even game-related, but for me, very recently, coming to an understanding of my own bisexuality. Watching him, it wasn't like a one-for-one. But looking back, I just feel like I relate to him more than anyone I've ever watched."

Andy Is Bringing These Skills to Survivor 47

Among the "two superpowers" Andy claims (via Parade) that's he bringing to Season 47, the first is "the ability to charm and disarm:"

"I think I have two superpowers. I think that one of my superpowers is I just have the ability to charm and disarm. When people meet me, they vibe with me really, really quickly, especially at this stage of my life where I'm confident just to be myself. I have my little quirks, I have my high energy, and I just let it shine. And I haven't met anyone in my adult life who's disliked that or disliked me."

As for his second superpower, Rueda named, "number crunching" and how he's always "going to know the optimal" regardless of the situation:

"My other superpower is, I feel what really, really started to draw me into 'Survivor' and 'Survivor' strategy was, like number crunching. So, I work in AI. I was a data analyst in big tech before. I'm really, really good with numbers on the fly. And I feel like I'm very, very confident no matter what situation I'm thrown into, I'm always going to know the optimal, whether it's a vote split or some plurality option, I'm going to be able to see that, and I feel really confident to have that plan and have the bonds to, execute on that."

How To Follow Andy Rueda Online

Those looking to follow Andy Rueda on social media can do so at @andydrueda on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram at @andydrueda.

Survivor 47 premiered on Wednesday, September 18. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.