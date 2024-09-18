Survivor 47 Tribes: Every Cast Members' Team In 2024 Season (Photos)

Get to know the castaways from the three tribes to begin the ultimate journey of Survivor 47.

Survivor 47, launching the second season of 2024 in the series 24th year, is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount + on Wednesday, September 18.

This season marks the fifteenth consecutive one filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, which is not entirely seen as a positive amongst fans.

The 18 castaways competing this season were revealed on September 4 and fans are eager to see the tribes before the outwitting, outlasting, and outplaying begins on the beaches.

Gata Tribe

Andy Rueda

Andy Rueda

Instagram: @andydrueda

Hailing from San Diego, California, 32-year-old Andy Rueda works as a firefighter. Described as brave, dedicated, and competitive, Andy’s background in high-stress environments has prepared him well for the challenges of Survivor.

His goal is to prove his resilience and strategic acumen in the game, aiming to use his physical prowess and quick thinking to outlast his competitors.

Anika Dhar

Anika Dhar

Instagram: @anikaleia

At 29, Anika Dhar is a marketing executive from Los Angeles, California. With a sharp mind and a passion for strategy games, Anika is driven by the desire to test her strategic skills in a high-stakes environment.

Her analytical approach and adaptability are her greatest assets as she seeks to navigate the complex dynamics of the game.

Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett

Instagram: @jonlovett

Jon Lovett, 35, is a political commentator based in New York City. Known for his sharp wit and persuasive communication skills, Jon aims to leverage his experience in high-pressure debates to excel in Survivor.

His strategic mindset and ability to build alliances will be crucial as he strives to outmaneuver his tribe and secure the title of Sole Survivor.

Rachel LaMont

Rachel LaMont

Instagram: @rachel.a.lamont

Originally from Austin, Texas, 31-year-old Rachel LaMont works as a non-profit manager. Her dedication to community service and her background in leadership roles make her a formidable competitor.

Rachel is focused on using her interpersonal skills and strategic thinking to form strong alliances and make it to the final tribal council.

Sam Phalen

Sam Phalen

Instagram: @samphalen

A 28-year-old professional athlete from Denver, Colorado, Sam Phalen brings a high level of physical fitness and mental toughness to Survivor.

With a background in competitive sports, Sam plans to use his athleticism and strategic insights to dominate challenges and navigate the social complexities of the game. His goal is to play a balanced game, excelling in both strategy and physical strength.

Sierra Wright

Sierra Wright

Instagram: @sierrra.wright

Sierra Wright, 27, works as a nurse in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Known for her ambitious and intuitive nature, Sierra’s experience in the service industry has equipped her with strong communication skills and adaptability.

She plans to use her competitive spirit and social acumen to build alliances and excel in both physical and strategic aspects of the game.

Lavo Tribe

Aysha Welch

Aysha Welch

At 32, Aysha Welch is an IT consultant from Houston, Texas. Her experience surviving Hurricane Harvey has instilled a deep sense of resilience and adaptability.

Aysha plans to combine her strong social game with physical prowess, aiming to make lasting alliances and navigate the game with strategic finesse.

Genevieve Mushaluk

Genevieve Mushaluk

Genevieve Mushaluk, 30, is a fashion designer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Known for her creativity and resourcefulness, Genevieve is excited to apply her problem-solving skills to the challenges of Survivor.

Her goal is to use her unique perspective and strategic mindset to stand out and achieve victory.

Kishan Patel

Kishan Patel

Instagram: @kishaaaaan

A 27-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, California, Kishan Patel is analytical and calm under pressure.

His ability to approach problems logically will be a key asset in the game. Kishan aims to leverage his strategic thinking and adaptability to build strong alliances and navigate the game’s twists and turns.

Rome Cooney

Rome Cooney

Instagram: @romethehost

Rome Cooney, 34, is a real estate agent from Miami, Florida. His expertise in negotiation and relationship-building will be crucial in the social aspects of the game.

Rome is focused on using his charm and strategic skills to form effective alliances and outwit his competitors.

Solomon "Sol" Yi

Solomon "Sol" Yi

Instagram: @blamethesolomoney

Solomon "Sol" Yi is 43 years old and works in medical device sales in Norwalk, Connecticut.

His friendly demeanor and strategic mindset, coupled with his ability to build bonds, will be crucial in the game. Sol aims to use his charm and strategic acumen to secure a spot in the final tribal council.

Teeny Chirichillo

Teeny Chirichillo

Teeny Chirichillo, 28, comes from Boston, Massachusetts, where she works as a social media manager.

Known for her outgoing personality and digital savvy, Teeny plans to use her social skills to form strong alliances and navigate the game’s social dynamics. Her strategic approach and adaptability will be key to her success in Survivor.

Tuku Tribe

Caroline Vidmar

Caroline Vidmar

Instagram: @carolinevidmar

Caroline Vidmar, 27, is a strategy consultant based in Chicago, Illinois. Her extensive endurance training and strategic insights make her a strong competitor.

Caroline’s goal is to leverage her resilience and strategic thinking to build powerful alliances and dominate the game.

Gabe Ortis

Gabe Ortis

Instagram: gabeortis

A 31-year-old small business owner from San Diego, California, Gabe Ortis brings an entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving mindset to the game.

His resourcefulness and determination are key traits that will help him face the challenges of Survivor. Gabe plans to use his strategic mindset to make alliances and overcome obstacles.

Kyle Ostwald

Kyle Ostwald

Instagram: @kyle.rhen

Kyle Ostwald is 29 years old and works as a physical therapist in Seattle, Washington. His background in rehabilitation and fitness gives him a physical edge in challenges.

Kyle’s goal is to use his athletic abilities and strategic thinking to excel in the game and secure a win.

Sue Smey

Sue Smey

Instagram: @suesmeys47

At 59, Sue Smey runs a flight school in Putnam Valley, New York. Known for her fearless and adrenaline-driven personality, Sue’s tough upbringing has prepared her well for the game.

She plans to use her leadership skills and strategic insights to dominate the competition and claim the title of Sole Survivor.

Tiyana Hallums

Tiyana Hallums

Instagram: @tiyanakhallums

Tiyana Hallums, 26, works as a marketing director in Atlanta, Georgia. Her creative problem-solving approach and ability to adapt quickly will be crucial as she navigates the challenges of Survivor.

Tiyana aims to leverage her marketing skills to build strong alliances and thrive in the series's competitive environment.

Terran "TK" Foster

Terran "TK" Foster

A 34-year-old firefighter from Charleston, South Carolina, Terran "TK" Foster has experience working under pressure in life-or-death situations.

His physical strength and team-building skills will give him an edge in both challenges and social dynamics.

TK plans to use his strategic thinking and resilience to outwit his competitors and go far in the game.

Survivor 47 premieres on Wednesday, September 18, with a two-hour episode airing from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will then shift to weekly 90-minute episodes, airing every Wednesday at the same time slot.