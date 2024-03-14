2024's The Amazing Race Season 36 features 13 teams of two competing in a race around the world for a chance to win $1 million.

The new season of the reality series spans two continents and eight countries. It starts in Puerto Vallarta and concludes in Philadelphia, with stops in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic.

The first episode premiered on March 13. New episodes will air weekly on CBS following the latest episode of Survivor 46 and stream the next day on Paramount+.

Every The Amazing Race 2024 Contestant

Host

Phil Keoghan

Phil Keoghan

There is no Amazing Race without Phil Keoghan. Having initially auditioned for the host of Survivor, Keoghan landed the gig on The Amazing Race back in 2001.

Since then, Keoghan has traveled the world numerous times over 35 seasons hosting the show.

In recognition of his hosting duties on The Amazing Race, Keoghan was nominated for the 2009 Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Follow Keoghan's Instagram for more.

Contestants:

Rod Gardner & Leticia Gardner

Rod Gardner & Leticia Gardner

Instagram: @rodgardner87 & @leticiamariegardner

Former NFL wide receiver Rod Gardner, known for his tenure with teams like the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs, has embarked on a new adventure with his wife, Leticia.

Despite his football background, Rod admitted to CBS Sports that he must adjust to his wife's individualistic approach to competition. The couple's journey will not only test their relationship but also offer valuable insights into teamwork, communication, and perseverance, providing them with eye-opening moments and lessons they'll carry forward.

Danny Butler & Angie Butler

Danny Butler & Angie Butler

Instagram: @dbutss

Danny Butler, 27, a university resident director, and Angie Butler, 55, a seventh-grade teacher, hail from San Diego, California and Walla Walla, Washington, respectively.

This mother-son duo brings youthful energy and wisdom to the race. With Danny's resourcefulness and Angie's guidance, they aim to make a formidable team as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Derek Williams & Shelisa Williams

Derek Williams & Shelisa Williams

Instagram: @derekdubu, X: @SBCSDswilliams

Married couple Derek Williams, a retired chief of police, and Shelisa Williams, a retired sheriff's lieutenant, come from Alta Loma, California.

With decades of experience in law enforcement, Derek and Shelisa possess a keen eye for detail and a knack for problem-solving. Their strategic approach and ability to remain calm under pressure make them a formidable pair in the race.

Michelle Clark & Sean Clark

Michelle Clark & Sean Clark

Instagram: @doubledutchaerobics

Michelle and Sean Clark are married owners of Double Dutch Aerobics from East Point, Georgia.

With their shared passion for fitness and determination to overcome obstacles, Michelle and Sean bring a blend of athleticism and teamwork to the race. Their positive attitude and resilience will be key assets as they strive for victory.

Yvonne Chavez & Melissa Main

Yvonne Chavez & Melissa Main

Instagram: @mexevo & @mel_m_and_leo

Yvonne Chavez, a global strategy and operations lead, and Melissa Main, an investigator for U.S. Navy special operations, are a couple from San Diego, California.

With their diverse skill sets and unwavering commitment to each other, Yvonne and Melissa are ready to take on any challenge the race presents. Their ability to think on their feet and adapt to changing situations will be instrumental in their quest for success.

Sunny Pulver & Bizzy Smith

Sunny Pulver & Bizzy Smith

Instagram: @firefighter_sunny & @firefighter_bizzy

Sunny Pulver and Bizzy Smith, from Edgerton, Wisconsin, and New Berlin, Wisconsin, respectively, bring the heat as firefighter best friends.

With their courage and resilience forged through their profession, Sunny and Bizzy are prepared to face the trials of The Amazing Race head-on. Their strong bond and ability to work under pressure make them a formidable team to watch out for in the competition.

Amber Craven & Vinny Cagungun

Amber Craven & Vinny Cagungun

Instagram: @amber_crna & @vinny2guns_

Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun are nurse anesthetists from Englewood, Colorado in a romantic relationship.

With their medical background and ability to stay calm under pressure, Amber and Vinny bring expertise and determination to the race. Their strong communication skills and strategic thinking will be valuable assets as they navigate the challenges ahead on The Amazing Race.

Ricky Rotandi & Cesar Aldrete

Ricky Rotandi & Cesar Aldrete

Instagram: @rickyrotandi & @cesarald

Ricky Rotandi, a preschool teacher, and Cesar Aldrete, a chef and food stylist, are a romantic couple from New York, New York.

With their creativity and ability to think outside the box, Ricky and Cesar bring a unique perspective to the race. Their chemistry and determination to succeed will be key contributors to their quest for victory.

Juan Villa & Shane Bilek

Juan Villa & Shane Bilek

Instagram: @juanchovilla1479 & @sbcoko

Air Force pilots Juan Villa, from Spokane, Washington, and Shane Bilek, from Marine City, Michigan, share a camaraderie born from their military experiences.

Their precision, discipline, and adaptability will serve them well as they navigate the challenges of The Amazing Race. With their determination and strategic thinking, Juan and Shane aim to soar to victory in this global adventure.

Anthony Smith & Bailey Smith

Anthony Smith & Bailey Smith

Instagram: @anthonyrssmith & @baileysssmith

Twin brothers Anthony and Bailey Smith, both 26 from Clearwater, Florida, bring their close bond and competitive spirit to The Amazing Race 36.

With their shared history and synchronized teamwork, this dynamic duo is ready to tackle any obstacle. Anthony and Bailey's determination to succeed, coupled with their mutual support, make them a force to be reckoned with as they race worldwide.

Kishori Turner & Karishma Cordero

Kishori Turner & Karishma Cordero

Instagram: @kishoriturner & @karishmacordero

Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero are cousins from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Austin, Texas, respectively.

With their close bond and shared determination to overcome obstacles, Kishori and Karishma blend youthfulness and wisdom into the race. Their ability to work together as a team and support each other's strengths will be crucial if they want to be the winners of 2024's The Amazing Race.

Maya Mody & Rohan Mody

Maya Mody & Rohan Mody

Instagram: @mayammody & @rohanm00

Maya and Rohan Mody are siblings from Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. With their strong sibling bond and determination to succeed, they bring a blend of youthfulness and resilience to the race.

Their ability to communicate effectively and support each other's strengths will be key factors in their quest for victory.

Chris Foster & Mary Cardona-Foster

Chris Foster & Mary Cardona-Foster

Instagram: @chris.foster.1 @ @marycardonafoster

Chris Foster, 60, and Mary Cardona-Foster, 27, are a father-daughter duo from Waltham, Massachusetts.

With their close bond, Chris and Mary bring a blend of experience and youthful energy to this season of The Amazing Race. Their ability to support each other and work together as a team will be crucial, as past results for parent-child teams have been mixed.

The Amazing Race Season 36 will air 90-minute episodes weekly on CBS with episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+.