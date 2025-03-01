Amazing Race 2025: Here’s When Season 37 Starts

The Amazing Race Season 37 has had its official release announced, and it is coming soon.

The 2025 season of the hit reality show will yet again see various teams of two take part in a globe-trotting scavenger hunt, completing challenges to possibly win a $1 million USD grand prize.

Last season saw boyfriends Ricky Rotandi and César Aldrete walk away victorious, taking down some stiff competition from the 2024 Amazing Race cast, like a pair of military pilots and even a former NFL receiver.

The Amazing Race 2025 Season Confirmed

The Amazing Race

CBS confirmed when fans can expect The Amazing Race 2025 to kick off on the network.

As revealed by CBS, The Amazing Race Season 37 will be released weekly starting on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

This return will also see the show's recent 90-minute episode format back once again, picking up on the trend from Seasons 35 and 36 before it. The season will consist of 14 total teams and likely take viewers right through the spring to mid-May with somewhere between 10 and 12 total episodes.

Entertainment Weekly posted the first five minutes of the new season for fans early, teasing this new batch of teams, as well as the show's first destination for Season 37, Hong Kong.

What To Expect in The Amazin Race Season 37

One big addition coming to Amazing Race 2025 is the exciting new Fork in the Road. This new game mechanic will see players forced to choose between two routes to a particular destination, with two teams being eliminated at the end.

Teasing the new Fork in the Road twist, host Phil Koeghan told Entertainment Weekly, "we've been talking about [it] for a while," noting how it played into the network wanting to have Season 37 feature "a different big surprise in every single episode on top of the standard surprises that we have every time:"

"That's something we've been talking about for a while. I think ultimately, it's going to be up to the fans to let us know whether they want us to do it again and whether they think it worked. There's been a number of ideas that we've talked about over the years that we've wanted to try and implement. And the network was really keen on having a different big surprise in every single episode on top of the standard surprises that we have every time. So this seemed to make a lot of sense, and let's see what happens if we force teams to have to make a decision to go left or right."

He broke down some of the strategy that comes with the new twist, making it exciting to see "how many people went left and how many people went right" and what is on either side of the Fork:

"There's a lot of strategy at play because it's like, 'Well, how many people went left and how many people went right? And then what is it on the left and what is it on the right and does it make sense to do this?' It could be a team gets there and most people have gone left and that's the thing that you and I maybe think we can do the best, but hardly anybody's gone on the other path. And then we're like, 'If we go left, we're going to be behind, even though that's probably what we want to do, but we really probably need to go right because there's less people there and maybe we take our chances there.' So there's a lot of really good strategy involved with it."

Exact locations for the new season have not yet been publicly disclosed; however, thanks to filming updates from the series, fans can expect the show to, yet again, visit various locales across the world, including Hong Kong, Japan, Dubai, and (for the first time) Bulgaria.

Some of this season's cast includes a pair of nurse anesthetists, two married Vegas performers, and various combinations of family and friends.

The Amazing Race Season 37 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET, streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

