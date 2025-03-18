Extracted Episode 6 Release Date Gets Confirmed By FOX Following Frustrating Gap Week

After a frustrating gap week, fans finally know when Extracted will return with its newly unveiled Episode 6 release date.

Extracted Episode 6 Release Information

Fox

The Extracted Episode 6 release date has been officially confirmed, following a frustrating gap week for fans.

After getting new episodes since its debut in early February, audiences were confounded to tune into Fox the week of March 17 and find the show not on the air.

That was because Fox was airing the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Extracted's slot, giving the show a breather, before announcing it would resume its normal schedule the following week.

According to FOX's listing for the series, Extracted Episode 6 now has a release date of Monday, March 24, 2025.

From there the new reality hit should continue with new episodes debuting every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Heading into Episode 6 there are seven competitors left in the wilderness (sadly, not including the viral fan-favorite Anthony Banks), meaning if the show continues its trend of one cast member leaving a week it should go one for at least six more weeks.

Episode 6 has been titled "The Game Has Changed," seemingly teeing up some big moves being made in the show's latest chapter.

According to its official synopsis, the new episode will see contestants "attempt to hunt for food using the various weapons and tools their loved ones selected for them in the last supply drop," while their families back deliberate who will be next to get valuable supplies:

"The survivalists attempt to hunt for food using the various weapons and tools their loved ones selected for them in the last supply drop. Then, a family member at HQ must decide which of the remaining seven survivalists will receive critical supplies and which will go without in the all-new 'The Game Has Changed' episode of 'Extracted.'"

What Will Happen In Extracted Episode 6?

Extracted Episode 6 is set to be a big one for the series, as the last time fans saw the series, it had left a couple of competitors on thin ice.

Episode 5 saw Ryan W. pulled out of the wilderness by his family because they could not stand the pressure of strategizing whether to extract Ryan or not back at HQ. While Ryan was the only one to leave in the show's fifth episode, it also set up the potential for at least two more people to be on the way out.

Both Meagan and Ryan H. were left "At Risk" by the end of the episode, meaning they hit some sort of "elevated" or "severe" risk of danger at some point in the episode.

With the burden of being in the wild weighing on nearly everyone at this point in Season 1, this "At Risk" status becomes something the families back at HQ need to consider pretty severely.

Someone like Ryan W. has shown to be "At Risk" a couple of times already this season, so Espidoe 6 may finally be the time his loved ones decide to hit the 'extract' button.

As for Meagan, this is the first time she has demonstrated any level of potentially getting the boot, so she may hold on and recover making it to the next week after that.

With only seven cast members left, the show is narrowing down the field, and the $250,000 cash prize is coming into view (read more about the Extracted cast here).

Extracted continues with new episodes debuting every Monday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

The new Fox reality series has gripped audiences this TV season, putting a twist on the tried-and-true 'everyday people forced to survive in the wild for a cash prize' formula.

However, this time around, the series sees cast members' families in charge of when contestants get to tap out. Sitting in a home base of operations away from their loved one, families watch with the ability to "extract" their corresponding competitor from the wilderness at any time.