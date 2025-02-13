Fox's Extracted has a diverse cast of 12 main contestants that includes the likes of a teacher, a model, a wellness coach, and a retired law officer.

The new high-stakes reality competition features untrained competitors tasked to survive grueling conditions in the Canadian wilderness. While the contestants try to survive, their family members are monitoring their every move via a 24/7 live feed inside a secluded headquarters.

The fate of the players in the competition lies on their family members who are watching them.

They can only get eliminated once their family members have had enough of seeing their difficult lives in the wilderness. The last player standing will win the grand prize of $250,000.

Extracted premiered on Fox on February 10.

Extracted Cast Guide: Every Main Contestant & Family

Anthony, 18

Instagram: @arbanks

Anthony is an 18-year-old model from Dallas, Texas and New York City who is set to go all out in Fox's Extracted.

He is joined by his parents in the competition, and he isn't afraid to say that he'll be mad at them if they pulled him out before he's ready.

He admits that his parents will be scared of his reaction if they end up pulling himself out of Extracted.

All in all, his main goal is to prove to his parents that he can outlast the other participants by surviving on his own without any help whatsoever.

Family in the HQ:

Tony & Yolanda

Tony and Yolanda are Anthony's parents who will monitor their son's every move and hopes that he will not tap out of the wilderness.

During the confessional, Tony says that Anthony wanted them to sign a contract "that we wouldn't tap him out."

The pair are divorced for 13 years, but they are proud that they are at their best when co-parenting Anthony.

Interestingly, Tony has infused his son with his competitive nature since he is a former NFL quarterback. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV winning team.

Ashley, 38

Ashley

Ashley is a fourth grade teacher who sees this whole experience as an opportunity for her to "prove [her] badassery."

Ahead of joining her fiancé's family, she wants to prove that she has what it takes to be an outdoor badass like them. She definitely feels like there is an element of her proving that she can hang with her future family.

Family in the HQ:

Scott & Austin

Ashley's allies in the family headquarters are his fiancé Austin and father-in-law, Scott.

Austin admits that seeing Ashley go through the dangers of the wilderness is a "hell of an initiation" for her future wife before (officially) joining his family.

Davina, 41

Davina

Instagram: @vina_christy

Before joining Extracted, Davina worked as a hairstylist and a professional clown.

Considering that she grew up watching different adventure outdoor shows with her dad, she admits that part of her bucket list is being involved in a survival competition series like Extracted.

Davina wants to prove her family and friends wrong by making sure that she will not quit and do whatever it takes to win the whole thing.

Family in the HQ:

Tori & Devin

Devin, Davina's sister, points out that Davina has never been alone and she's never been in the wild.

Devin believes it's high time for Davina to experience something like this, mainly because she is a princess back at home.

True enough, in Episode 1, Davina is having difficulties adjusting in life in the wilderness.

While Devin believes that she has the power to extract her sister from certain harm, she doesn't want to push the button this early in the competition, saying, "I want her to push herself."

Haley, 25

Haley

Instagram: @haley.lindell

Haley is no stranger to the wilderness since she works as a professional white water river raft guide.

The 25-year-old survivalist knows what it takes to outlast everyone, and all it takes is guts and skills to survive the dangerous outdoors.

Family in the HQ:

Karly & Natalie

Karly and Natalie act as Haley's support system as she endures the danger of the wilderness. Karly is one of Haley's closest friends while Natalie is her best friend.

Karly says that viewers shouldn't underestimate Haley because her determination to reach the top will act as her drive to win the whole thing.

Jake, 35

Jake

Jake, 35, is a mortgage loan officer who will try his luck in surviving the wilderness in Extracted.

While he is an amateur survivalist, he is determined to prove his doubters wrong while also ensuring to never give up amid the chaotic situations that he will encounter.

Family in the HQ:

Austin & Justin

Austin, Jake, & Justin

Joining Jake as his family members in the Extracted headquarters are his brothers, Austin and Justin.

Austin believes that Jake has what it takes to be a survivalist in the series, noting, "I'm confident that Jake doesn't have any quit in him."

Jakoben, 25

Jakoben

Instagram: @jakoben_thomas

Jakoben, 25, works as an off-road event promoter in McComb, Mississipi.

Joining Extracted is a dream come true for Jakoben since he can finally prove himself in a bigger stage by doing whatever he can to win the competition.

Jakoben previously competed in Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games, but he wasn't able to finish among the top 10 contestants of the game.

Family in the HQ:

Terrance & David

Joining Jakoben in Extracted are his uncle Terrance and his cousin David to monitor him throughout the competition.

Jakoben says that both of them will do whatever it takes to get him what he need and he trusts them with his life as the season progresses.

At one point in Episode 1, the pair notes that their main strategy is to put Jakoben in the best position to win even if it means outsmarting everyone in headquarters, saying, "We're not trying to be the villain, but we're [going to do] what we gotta do [to help him]."

Meagan, 30

Meagan

Instagram: @meaganeliz4beth

As a wellness coach from Mandeville, Los Angeles, Meagan will put her knowledge and experience to the test in Extracted.

She believes that her two companions who will stay at headquarters knows what she can endure anything "even if it gets ugly and bad."

Family in the HQ:

Abby & Gerrad

Joining Meagan in her quest for supremacy in Extracted is her best friend, Abby, and her dad, Gerrad.

Abby's main concern for her friend is encountering ruthless bears in the wilderness.

She points out that the contestants are not survivalists, noting, "They are real, normal people who don't do this for fun."

Robyn, 56

Robyn

Robyn is a 56-year-old personal assistant from Las Vegas, Nevada who appears to be having no trouble living in the wilderness.

While she had minimal screentime in Episode 1, the trailer for the next batch of episodes sees Robyn thriving in the outdoors, using her archery skills to good use while hunting down food.

Family in the HQ:

Faith & Lance

Faith and Lance are Robyn's daughter and husband, respectively, who are determined to do everything they can to not only help her win, but to survive each night in the wilderness.

While they look concerned over Robyn at times, they believe that she is strong enough to pull it off when it's all said and done.

Rose, 30

Rose

30-year-old Rose loves competition. As a former track runner in college, she now plays football while also balancing her responsibilities as a dietician.

According to her, joining Extracted is "unreal" because it is unlike anything else that I've ever done.

Family in the HQ:

Kelsey & Laura

Kelsey, Rose, & Laura

Kelsey and Laura serve as Rose's support group in Extracted. Kelsey is Rose's aunt while Laura is her cousin. Rose is simply confident that both of them will help her win the competition.

Ryan H., 28

Ryan H.

Ryan H., 28, is a diesel mechanic who has immense passion with cars.

He admits that he never spent a whole night alone in the woods, and it seems that his resilience will be tested in the next few weeks as he attempts to conquer his fears and embrace the best version of himself.

Family in the HQ:

Candance & Roger

Roger and Candance are Ryan H.'s parents who are part of the pool of family members in Extracted.

Ryan trusts his parents so much that they will not give up on him which is why he wants them to be his own "pit crew" in the series. He also says that they support him in whatever his decision in life will be.

During the confessional, Candance says that she will have more confidence once she can see that Ryan will make it through his first night.

Ryan W., 41

Ryan W.

Ryan W. is an eBay reseller from Conifer, Colorado who points out that he is a tough guy who has no quit inside him.

He believes that his companions will not give up on him even when the going gets tough.

Family in the HQ:

Sean & Sarah

Part of the cast of companions in Ryan W.'s corner is his wife, Sarah, and his brother, Sean.

Sean strongly believes that his brother can win it all. He even shared a story of how his friend told Ryan that he couldn't do an Ironman, and then the next day he started training for the said competition.

Woody, 50

Woody

Instagram: @woodykaminer

Woody previously worked in law enforcement before enjoying retirement. He now takes a break from his stress-free retirement days by joining Extracted.

In Episode 1, he thinks that joining Extracted is his way of proving to himself that he has what it takes to immersing in high-stakes situations.

Family in the HQ:

Blake & Collin

Blake and Collin join Woody's journey in Extracted. Blake is Woody's son while Collin is his nephew.

Woody believes that he made the right choice by including the pair in his quest for greatness because Blake is described as "more outdoorsy" than him while Collin's experience as a pilot can lead to making good decisions down the line.

New episodes of Extracted premiere every Monday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.