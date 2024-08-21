Big Brother Season 26 assembles another interesting cast of houseguests, including a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, and a former marine.

The 2024 edition of the hit reality series follows contestants dubbed Houseguests as they live inside a custom-built house and are monitored 24/7 via cameras and microphones.

Season 26 features an artificial intelligence theme and the new twist involves the cast having the power to vote in a 17th houseguest for the first time in the show's history.

Big Brother Season 26 premiered on CBS on July 17.

[ Big Brother 2024 Cast: All 16 Contestants In Season 26 - Bios, Photos & More ]

Contestants & Host of Big Brother 2024: A Recap So Far

Angela Murray

Angela Murray

Instagram: @angelamurray_utah_realtor

Angela Murray, 50, is a real estate agent and a big fan of the show who tries her luck in Season 26.

She leans on her unapologetic self in the first few days of the competition and it leads to her being named as the head of the household in Week 1.

Her luck quickly ran out in Week 2 after being nominated for eviction. Despite that, she is still part of the remaining houseguests after Episode 16.

Brooklyn Rivera

Brooklyn Rivera

Instagram: @mrsbrooklynrivera

34-year-old Brooklyn Rivera is a resilient business administrator from Dallas, Texas who aspires to be the first married mother to ever win Big Brother.

Brooklyn's strategy of using conversation as an asset in making friends and turning others against each other appears to have worked so far since she has avoided being nominated for eviction.

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Instagram: @_itsjust_camm

Bowie, Maryland native Cam Sullivan-Brown is a physical therapist who uses his ability to get along with everybody as his advantage in outsmarting the other houseguests.

Cam is part of the Pentagon alliance in Season 26 which also includes Quinn, Brooklyn, Cedric, and Chelsie. Similar to Brooklyn and Angela, Cam has yet to be nominated for eviction in the 2024 edition of the series.

Cedric Hodges

Cedric Hodges

Instagram: @officiallyced

Cedric Hodges is a former marine who can adapt to any situation and he uses this as his main strategy to try and outlast his peers in the competition.

He is named the head of the household in Week 3 of Big Brother, but his leadership may have been tested after being nominated in Week 4.

Cedric is blindsided, though, on Day 31 (Episode 16) after being voted out by most of the houseguests aside from his three friends over at the Pentagon Alliance.

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham

Instagram: @chelsiebaham

In the outside world, Chelsie Baham, 27, works as a director of a nonprofit organization.

Chelsie served as the Head of the Household in Week 2 and is part of the infamous Pentagon alliance. She is part of the recent list of nominees for eviction in Week 5.

Joseph Rodriguez

Joseph Rodriguez

Joseph Rodriguez is a video store clerk from Tampa, Florida who has been a consistent viewer of reality TV over the years.

Joseph is part of the Collective Alliance, but the recent episode reveals that he moved away from them to save himself from being eliminated and targeted by others.

Kenney Kelly

Kenney Kelly

Kenney Kelly is a former undercover cop who uses his wit and skills to outsmart others and become the last houseguest standing in Big Brother Season 26.

However, his no-nonsense personality backfired against him after being nominated several times in the 2024 edition of the series.

Kenney's luck finally ran out on Day 24 after he was evicted from the house. During his confessional, he admitted that he felt relieved because he misses his family so much back home.

Kimo Apaka

Kimo Apaka

Kimo Apaka is a mattress sales representative from Hilo, Hawai'i who has applied multiple times as a houseguest before being accepted for Season 26.

He is part of the eight-person Collective Alliance in Season 26 and being involved in that truce works wonders for him since he has yet to be nominated.

Leah Peters

Leah Peters

Instagram: @leahpeterss

Leah Peters, a 26-year-old VIP cocktail server, wants to use her social skills as her main strategy to win Big Brother Season 26.

Throughout the season, some of the houseguests think that Leah is bad at keeping information to herself, leading to her being quietly kicked out of her former alliance.

Still, she has yet to be part of the list of nominees, but signs point that she could be targeted in the coming weeks.

Lisa Weintraub

Lisa Weintraub

Instagram: @dulce__de__lisa

Lisa Weintraub is a celebrity chef from Los Angeles who wants to prove that she can do anything and win it all this season.

Despite that, Lisa's luck ran out after being evicted on Day 17, which made her the second houseguest to be eliminated.

Lisa did not take her elimination well, telling Big Brother host Julie Moonves that she felt "blindsided" by her fellow houseguests.

Makensy Manbeck

Makensy Manbeck

Instagram: @makensyjomanbeck

22-year-old Makensy Manbeck is a construction project manager from Houston, Texas. Although she is one of the younger houseguests, she is confident that she has the wit and skill to outlast everyone inside the Big Brother house.

She proved her incredible talent recently by winning the A.I. Arena Challenge in Episode 15, saving herself from elimination by not being part of the nominees.

Matt Hardeman

Matt Hardeman

Instagram: @matt_hardeman

Matt Hardeman is a tech sales representative who wants to showcase his genuine personality and be kind to the rest of the houseguests.

However, it looked like his nice guy persona did not meet the standards of his peers since he was the first houseguest to be eliminated on just the tenth day of the reality series.

It all began with Matt's clash with Angela after she accused him of threatening her and making a fake alliance by lying to her.

Quinn Martin

Quinn Martin

Quinn Martin, 25, works as a nurse recruiter as his day job, and he fulfills his bucket list item by becoming a houseguest for Big Brother Season 26.

Quinn is part of the Pentagon Alliance and he recently won the "Upgrade" competition. He used his win to activate the Deepfake Head of Household which allowed him to maintain immunity from elimination for the week.

Rubina Bernabe

Rubina Bernabe

Instagram: @withrubina

Rubina Bernabe is a 35-year-old event bartender who was born in the Philippines and now lives in Los Angeles.

While she wants to keep things real with the rest of the houseguests, Rubina's luck does not last after being nominated in Week 4 of the competition.

T'kor Clottey

T'kor Clottey

Instagram: @tkorcouture

Another young houseguest who joins Big Brother Season 26 is T'Kor Clottey from Atlanta, Georgia. She owns her crochet business and is originally from London, England.

T'Kor is part of the Collective Alliance and she works alongside Kimo to boot Cedric out, admitting that she feels that they are both at the bottom priority of the group.

Tucker Des Lauriers

Tucker Des Lauriers

Instagram: @tsdeslauriers

30-year-old Tucker Des Lauriers is a marketing and sales executive who loves unleashing his competitive personality in the reality series.

Tucker is recently named head of household in Week 5, making him immune from eviction. He also names Brooklyn as his target, hoping that the others will eliminate her because he feels that "she's been running things."

New episodes of Big Brother air every air Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about Big Brother:

Meet Brooklyn from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Brooklyn Rivera

Meet Tucker from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Tucker Des Lauriers

Meet Angela from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Head of Household Angela Murray