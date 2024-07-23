Meet Angela from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Head of Household Angela Murray

Big Brother Season 26 introduced audiences to a whole new cast of contestants, including series super fan, Angela Murray.

The long-running CBS reality TV show is famous for monitoring a group of contestants 24/7 while they share a house and participate in challenges for a $750,000 USD grand prize.

The winner of Big Brother Season 26's first coveted Head of Household election was won by fan-favorite player and real estate agent, Angela Murray.

Meet Angela Murray - Biography Details

CBS

Angela Murray is Originally a California Girl

The Big Brother house may be Angela Murray's temporary abode, but its Los Angeles location is closer to Angela's original hometown of Long Beach, California than her current residence in Syracuse, Utah.

Angela Murray is a "Cool Mom"

In an interview with Parade (shared via Sportskeeda), 50-year-old Angela described herself as "a fun mom" and "a cool mom, cool nana:"

"So, I'm a party girl. I'm a fun mom. I'm a cool mom, cool nana, and I'm optimistic all the time."

According to her realtor's bio, she is married to her high school sweetheart and has four children and three grandchildren.

A Longtime Big Brother Fan

In a Big Brother interview shared by John Powell, Angela revealed her love for the show and how she applied multiple times "because I wanted it so bad:"

"...it finally came to pass that my kids were all grown and there was nothing holding me back anymore to apply. And so, what did I do? I applied, I applied, I applied, I applied, when nobody knew I was applying because I wanted it so bad. Being on this show means a great deal to me."

She also shared how much she loves the Big Brother games and that she would modify them for her kids to play at home.

Angela Murray Is a Real Estate Agent & a Foodie

When she's not making her reality TV debut, Angela works as a real estate agent. According to her realtor bio, she enjoys helping retirees find their forever homes and claims "negotion is my forte."

She also noted how she enjoys being outdoors and connecting with nature, and on her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a foodie.

Angela's Big Brother Strategy Was To Be Angela

When asked how she intends to win Big Brother, Angela explained (via TVInsider) that she's a "people person," "intuitive," and knows "when people are scheming:"

“I am going to win 'Big Brother' because I am a people person. I’m very intuitive to how people are acting, how they’re thinking, I can read faces, so I’ll always know when people are scheming.”

As for her spceific strategy, Angela revealed her plan is "just being myself:"

“My strategy going into the 'Big Brother' house will be really just being myself. Just unapologetic Angela and all that that encompasses. That someone who does wear their heart on their sleeve, I do have a big mouth, I’m not afraid to share my opinions and thoughts whether people want it or not.”

Overall, her hope is to become the first 50-year-old woman to win the Big Brother grand prize.

How To Follow Angela Murray Online

Those looking to follow Angela online can do so on her Instagram (@angelamurray_utah_realtor).

Episode 1 and 2 of Big Brother Season 26 premiered on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18. New episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

