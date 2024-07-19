Who Is Micah Plath? 2024 Bio, Girlfriend & More Details on Welcome to Plathville Star

Welcome to Plathville returns to the small screen in 2024 as fans look to find out more information about 23-year-old Micah Plath.

The Plath family is known for their extensive numbers (nine children by parents Barry and Kim) and their highly traditional values while the children are sheltered from TV, pop culture, and even soda.

Born on March 10, 2001, 5'11"-tall Micah Platt is the third oldest of those nine children.

5 Things To Know About Welcome to Plathville's Micah Plath

Micah's Welcome to Plathville Family Explained

Micah is the third oldest of nine children from Barry and Kim Plath, who were married for 24 years before announcing their divorce in 2022 (per People).

They officially filed for divorce in June 2024. Kim asked for primary custody of their three minor children and demanded child support and equal separation of assets from Barry. They listed their date of separation as December 23, 2021.

The pair also had a 10th child, Joshua, who died in an accident in 2008 at 15 months old.

Josh's older siblings are Ethan Plath (born May 1998) and Hosanna Plath (born August 1999). Hosanna is notably the only member of the family who opted not to be put on camera in the reality show Welcome to Plathville, living a private life away from the family.

After Josh's birth in March 2001, Moriah was born in August 2002. She is known as the most rebellious youngster in the family.

Lydia was born in February 2004 before Isaac came into the Plath family's lives in October 2005, both of them arriving before the deceased Joshua in 2007. After them Amber (February 2009), Cassia (June 2011), and Mercy (February 2013).

Micah Moved to Los Angeles to Pursue Modeling

In November 2021, Plath shared on Instagram that he made a life-changing move to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in modeling, leaving the Plaths' home in Cairo, Georgia.

Noting in his post how much he realized he lived in a small hometown, he also mentioned his family and how much he missed them through the move:

"As many of you know I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles, what an adventure it’s been so far! From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective and realizing how small my home town was haha. But I really miss these special people! Let @ethan.plath @moriah.jasper and @oliviamarieplath I want them to come out to la soon"

However, as reported by Today, he moved back to Florida and is now back on Welcome to Plathville for Season 6. A trailer for the show teased him following "a beautiful girl" to Los Angeles but being "a little hesitant" to take the relationship public.

His mother, Kim, commented on not being able to "see him ever having a desk job" and reflected on how "he loves physical labor."

Micah Plath's New Girlfriend Is Veronica Peters

As teased on occasion in Season 6, Micah Plath's new girlfriend is a woman named Veronica Peters, a real estate agent who specializes in luxury properties (per her Instagram page and personal website).

Peters is 25 years old and lives in Boca Raton, Florida, working with properties exclusively valued over $1 million. She grew up around residential construction and built a passion for real estate, eventually going to school for business and architecture.

Her website boasts her knack for discreet concierge service, insight for buyers on the best areas to live, and her skill at valuing properties she helps to sell

This appears to be Micah Plath's most serious relationship to date, as Peters is the first girl he's formally introduced to his family in the series.

However, she is also much different from many of the Plath family members as a strong and independent woman with her own career and life goals.

Fans Can Get Custom Messages From Micah

Those looking to get a personalized message from Micah Plath can do so through his page on Cameo.

Cameo allows fans to request videos for various occasions, and Plath can record them and send them to his clients for a price point starting at $50 USD.

Where To Follow Micah Plath Online

Micah Plath's social media presence is built through his Instagram profile, which fans can find at @micahplath.

Season 6, Episode 2 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC on Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m. ET.

