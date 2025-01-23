WAGs to Riches' Sadé Vanessa has viewers itching to find out more about her after her Netflix debut.

Having debuted on January 22, WAGs to Riches highlights nine wives and girlfriends (WAGs) tied to high-profile celebrities as they hope to redefine the term "WAG." Included in the cast are partners of pro athletes and world-famous musicians living their best lives and embracing drama.

WAGs to Riches became one of the earliest reality series hitting the airwaves in 2025 upon its debut. One of the show's nine central ladies is 29-year-old Sadé Vanessa (born on July 2, 1995).

Sadé Vanessa Biography Details - Husband, Occupation & More

Sadé Vanessa

Sade Got Engaged to Robbie Chosen in December 2021

Vanessa became a WAG (in terms of the cast members on the show) on Christmas Eve 2021 when she officially got engaged to Robbie Chosen, as shared on Instagram. She called the moment a "never-ending dream" and thanked Chosen for his unfaltering belief in her and "fighting for [their] love" every day.

Chosen is an eight-year NFL veteran who played wide receiver for five different teams after going undrafted in 2016. Most recently, the 31-year-old played in two regular season games in the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins.

While Chosen and Vanessa appear to be married as of 2025, just over three years after they got engaged, there is no hard confirmation of when their wedding took place.

Sade and Robbie Have a Daughter

As reported exclusively by People, Vanessa and Chosen are parents as of late 2024, when they welcomed their first child into the world. On December 19, 2024, Vanessa gave birth to the pair's daughter, whom they named Charm Chosen.

She told People about her pregnancy journey being "a blessing," describing it as "very calm and peaceful." While she had concerns about how everything would happen, she was relieved by how "beautiful" everything was for her.

She also thanked Chosen for being so present with her, calling his presence "a blessing in itself and divine timing."

Vanessa posted a picture of herself, her husband, and their new daughter on Instagram on January 22, counting her blessings for having "the greatest love [she's] ever experienced."

Sade Owns Her Own Swimwear Line

Outside of her reality TV ventures and her home life, Vanessa is an aspiring and thriving businesswoman. She is the founder of Seven02Swim, her own swimwear brand.

Currently, there are two different styles of bikini available for purchase, one in pink and one in blue. They also both come with a matching hair scrunchie.

As of writing, the company's Instagram page has just over 830 followers.

Sade Used To Make YouTube Vlogs

Prior to her rise to fame, Vanessa ran her own YouTube channel, where she regularly produced her own vlog-style content.

Her channel features about a dozen videos and over 20 shorts highlighting some of her life experiences, including moves to different cities and showing off her sense of style. Many of those videos also center on her family, some of it showing her husband's football career and some following her pregnancy with her first child.

How To Follow Sade Vanessa Online

Those looking to keep up with Sadé Vanessa on social media can so so via her Instagram (@sadevanessa) and TikTok (@sadevanessa) pages.

WAGS to Riches is now streaming on Netflix.

See more on another Netflix reality show, — Young, Famous, and African — here.