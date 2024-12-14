The Ultimatum Season 3 Spoilers - Final Couples & Cast Speculation Explained

The Ultimatum Season 3's final couples are nearing the end of their run, as viewers dive into some wild spoilers ahead of the last couple of episodes on Netflix.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a self-proclaimed social experiment that puts ultimatums in front of couples thinking about marriage. The couples then have eight weeks to decide whether they want to get married or end their relationship and try things out with new partners

This marks the latest in a long line of similar Netflix reality series (including Love is Blind), giving viewers more than their fair share of drama and intrigue. The Ultimatum Season 3 kicked off on December 4 with five episodes with three new entries coming on December 11 and a two-part finale set to air on December 18.

The Ultimatum Season 3 Final Couples Spoilers

Ahead is an updated recap of where all six couples in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 stand through the season's first eight episodes.

Zaina and J.R.

Netflix

The Ultimatum Season 3's Zania Sesay and J.R. Warren came into the show in a three-year relationship. The ultimatum came in when Sesay pushed Warren to take the next step in that relationship by getting married, which she hoped would lead them to become parents as well.

Sesay later entered into a trial marriage with Scotty Lewis, who she saw as having many of the qualities she was not finding in Warren. Meanwhile, Warren was torn between Aria De'Westbrooks and Sandy Gallagher, both of whom he felt chemistry with during his split before taking on a trial marriage with Gallagher.

Although Sesay found out about multiple kisses between Warren and Gallagher during their trial marriage, she decided not to hold any resentment towards him. The real question now is whether they are both ready to take the biggest step forward together and get married, but they are still together after eight episodes.

Sandy and Nick

Netflix

Nick Tramontin wanted to take things to the next level with fellow Season 3 star Sandy Gallagher, but they were seen having issues with the 10-year age gap between them. With Tramontin being older, he was much more ready to settle down in the suburbs while Gallagher was still hoping to have fun with her youth.

The two then went their separate ways for a time as Tramontin embarked on a trial marriage with Vanessa Hattaway, who helped calm his worries about the experiment. Meanwhile, Gallagher tested the waters with Warren, which quickly made Tramontin feel threatened.

Although both new couples felt some sparks, neither party could fully separate from their past lives, both ending their trial marriages with mutual respect for their new partners. Tramontin and Gallagher still went through some struggles with each other, but they made efforts to forgive one another as Ultimatum Day got closer.

Mariah and Caleb

Netflix

Mariah Zernik and Caleb Lefterys are one of the youngest couples in The Ultimatum Season 3 as each party comes in with vastly different goals. While Lefterys wanted Zernik to slow down and enjoy her youth, Zernik issued an ultimatum to get married after two years of dating to accomplish her own goals.

Lefterys soon built a connection with De'Westbrooks after she appreciated his calm demeanor, mixing well with her independent spirit and professional drive. On the other side, Zernik experienced difficulty with dating before settling with Micah Hardeman, feeling they could learn a lot from each other.

After a round of ghosting and meetings between family members, Lefterys and Zernik attempted to get back on track with their relationship, focusing on communication. The two are still together, finding new dimensions to their relationship while also worrying that it could all come to an end.

Aria and Scotty

Netflix

Scotty Lewis (learn more about him here) and Aria De'Westbrooks came into The Ultimatum at a crossroads in their relationships, largely due to their busy careers. Lewis was the one to give an ultimatum (one of two men to do so in Season 3), while Aria was hesitant to take on a lifetime commitment.

Lewis wound up entering a trial marriage with Sesay, who he saw as "wife material" as they found they shared many of the same priorities. De'Westbrooks, on the other hand, tested out the waters with Lefterys, feeling secure when they were together.

Both Lewis and De'Westbrooks learned a great deal from their trial marriages, including an appreciation for quality time and humor, amongst other qualities. While the two attempt to validate each other's feelings and individual growth, neither is sure about whether engagement is the right path.

Vanessa and Dave

Netflix

For Vanessa Hattaway and Dave Adams, marriage was not the easiest topic to entertain as a couple during their three years together. Hattaway was ready to walk down the aisle while Adams was in no rush to do so, leading Hattaway to issue the ultimatum and ask whether they were on the right track with each other.

Hattaway proceeded to bond and enter a trial marriage with Tramontin, who gave her what she was searching for as they bonded quickly with clear chemistry. Meanwhile, Adams found his own connection with Zernick in a trial marriage while also exploring a path with Chanel Watkins.

Both of these experiments ended abruptly as they secretly met off-camera with their new spouses, with all four packing their bags and shockingly leaving the experiment. For now, Hattaway and Adams remain a couple, although they left early in Episode 4.

Chanel and Micah

Netflix

The final couple in The Ultimatum Season 3 is Micah Hardeman and Chanel Watkins, although they came into the show with their own issues. Hardeman referred to Watkins as his wife without actually being married, and due to that limbo, Watkins issued an ultimatum as they both tried to move forward in life.

While Hardeman was reluctant to try the experiment, he and Zernik found solace in each other, opening up about their upbringings as they entered a relationship together. On the other hand, Watkins and Adams tried things out with each other as Watkins enjoyed Adams' "go with the flow" attitude.

As previously mentioned, all four individuals in these two couples met off-camera and left the experiment to be with their original partners.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 8 and 9 debut on Wednesday, December 18.