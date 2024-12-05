Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 features Zaina Sesay as one of its contestants.

The Ultimatum is a rather new reality series that began in 2022. It follows couples who are on the verge of marriage and gives them just what the title suggests - an ultimatum.

Couples can either get married on the spot or choose to split for a few weeks. If they pick the latter, they then move in with another participant who isn't their partner.

Biography Details on Zaina Sesay From The Ultimatum

Zaina Sesay Graduated from Temple University

Zaina spent all four years of her college career at Temple University. It is unclear exactly what degree she earned, but she was enrolled at the university from 2009-2013.

However, according to her LinkedIn page, Zaina was a part of Media Meltdown Productions while at Temple. Media Meltdown Productions is a student-run multimedia production company at the college.

Her profile also states that she participated in modeling with Dynasty Modeling Troupe while in college.

Zaina is Big in the Entertainment Business

Since graduating from college, Zaina has been a pretty major figure behind the scenes of the entertainment industry.

For example, her LinkedIn lists that she worked for FreemantleMedia for nearly three years from September 2013 to July 2016.

FreemantleMedia (now Freemantle Limited) is a multinational television production and distribution company based out of London, England.

While there, Zaina worked as an executive assistant of digital media services and creative development, as well as a coordinator of digital content.

The 32-year-old Ultimatum star also worked for ViacomCBS as an executive assistant of production and development for VH1, and then as a coordinator and manager of celebrity talent and series development for VH1 and MTV.

That's not all, though. Most recently, Zaina used her talents at Kin Community to be the director and head of Talent & Series Development. Her employment at Kin was first reported by Deadline in 2021.

Zaina Creates Content on the Side

One of Zaina's biggest hobbies is creating content on social media. She is active on both Instagram and TikTok where she posts mostly about fashion, fitness, and self-care.

Zaina has just over 500 followers on TikTok, but nearly 20k followers on Instagram. On both platforms, fans can find videos of her exercising, giving self-care advice, and more.

One of Zaina's biggest mottos on both TikTok and Instagram is, "Let's transform together."

Zaina and JR Called it Quits on The Ultimatum Season 3

Zaina entered The Ultimatum Season 3 with her partner of three years, J.R. Warren, who is a fitness trainer.

Zaina was ready to marry J.R., but his past experience with marriage made him proceed with caution.

J.R. explained in The Ultimatum that he was once married, but that his ex-wife cheated on him, which makes it difficult for him to trust another person when it comes to marriage.

In the show, Zaina and J.R. decided to split and see what life would be like living with someone else. Many fans specifically noticed that J.R. seemed extremely comfortable with Sandy Gallagher, who is the other contestant he was paired up with.

As of writing, Zaina and J.R. do not follow each other on social media anymore despite both of them being active. This could point to their relationship ending on an extremely sour note in The Ultimatum's finale.

Zaina is Already on Cameo

Zaina has seen some success throughout her career, both on social media and now on Netflix.

Due to her rise in popularity, Zaina made a Cameo account, which means that fans can now pay her to send a personalized video message to them.

Cameo users can request a video from Zaina for $40 and can send her a message of their own for $2.99.

How To Follow Zaina Online

Fans can follow Zaina Sesay on Instagram at the handle @zayxclusive and TikTok @zayxclusive on TikTok.

The Ultimatum Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.