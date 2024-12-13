Scotty Lewis took the reality TV world by storm thanks to his recent appearance in Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Brought to Netflix in 2022, The Ultimatum is a new reality series following couples who are on the verge of tying the knot. They are then given — you guessed it — an ultimatum, leaving them with eight weeks to decide whether they want to stay together or split forever and choose new partners.

One of the 12 contestants in Season 3 is 30-year-old Scotty Lewis, who came to the program with his partner, Aria De'Westbrooks, seeking out closure in their relationship.

Who Is Scotty Lewis from The Ultimatum Season 3? Biography Details

Scotty Lewis

Scotty and Aria Were Together for Three Years Before the Ultimatum

As listed on Netflix's page for The Ultimatum, Scotty and Aria De'Westbrooks had a three-year relationship before starring in the reality series.

In the Season 3 trailer, Lewis expressed hope that De'Westbrooks would choose him the way he had chosen her. However, De'Westbrooks felt the personal sacrifices she would have to make for their relationship may have been more than she could handle at that time.

The last post on De'Westbrook's Instagram page to include a picture of Lewis with her came in August 2022 with the caption, "Me, myself, and mine."

Scotty Is Big Into Fashion

As seen on Lewis' social media pages, the reality star has a passion for fashion, showing off his looks at every opportunity he gets.

His Instagram page highlights countless outfits he's used both for public events and on his personal time, showing how much he enjoys looking great in what he's wearing.

The same can be said about his TikTok, in which he often highlights his choice of fashion through the captions on his videos.

Scotty Is an Advocate for Black Lives Matter

Outside of his time on reality TV, Lewis is a major supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has several posts supporting the cause on his Instagram page, letting his followers know his feelings about the issues facing African Americans in this day and age.

He's spoken about police brutality and violence in America, particularly "in the midst of a global pandemic" when COVID-19 became a reality in 2020. The reality star is adamant about embracing protests for the movement with peace in mind, particularly with so much resistance from multiple angles of society.

Scotty Loves To Travel

Lewis also spends a great deal of his free time traveling and exploring the world around him.

His Instagram is filled with posts detailing his travels around the world, including in reels highlighting various major cities.

Scotty Doesn’t Think He Was Fairly Represented in the Ultimatum Season 3

In The Ultimatum Season 3, Lewis is paired up with Zania Sesay (read more about Zania here) after temporarily parting ways with De'Westbrooks. However, Lewis and Sesay end Episode 8 on bad terms after Lewis confronts her about possibly communicating with her ex, and fans see her family look disappointingly on Lewis.

Lewis also spoke about his experience on the series with The Viall Files, noting how he was "both horrified and devastated" by what he saw in the first five episodes. He did not appreciate how "angry and aggressive and almost combative" he was portrayed "for no real reason:"

"To be completely candid, I was watching the first five episodes, and I was both horrified and devastated, to be honest. I can't really be more vulnerable than that. The way I look is so angry and aggressive and almost combative for no real reason. Watching some of those moments back and seeing how certain things are represented, I was like 'This is so interesting how this is positioned.'"

He understood how important first impressions were but felt that there was a narrative "being created and being stitched together" based on that experience that did not portray him well:

"And I get it, first impressions matter, I think first impressions are super important and I know that I did not have the best first impression, but I do think there is a narrative that's being created and being stitched together based on this experience and how maybe I showed up or, in some moments, didn't show up, so I think that was the biggest shock for me."

How To Follow Scotty Lewis Online

Those looking to follow Scotty Lewis on social media can do so through his Instagram (@scottyslewis) and TikTok (@scottylewis_) pages.

Scotty joins other contestants like the affable Sandy in the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 now streaming on Netflix. The final two episodes of the season debut on Wednesday, December 18.