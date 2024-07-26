Resurrected Rides is now live on Netflix as fans hit the internet to learn everything they can about one of the show's biggest stars — Lacey Blair.

Hosted by comedian Chris Redd, Resurrected Rides highlights a team of car experts who take almost dead cars and transform them into state-of-the-art fantasy machines for customers.

Already being compared to the mid-2000s hit reality show Pimp My Ride, the team gets these jobs done in 10 days or less, showing every detail of what goes into these extensive vehicle restorations.

A major part of this show's cast is 30-year-old Lacey Blair, who joins the Resurrected Rides crew from Missouri as she rises to a new level of fame.

Meet Lacey Blair from Resurrected Rides - Biography Details

Lacey Blair

Lacey Blair Graduated from High School Early

Born on July 1, 1994, Lacey Blair would eventually graduate from high school earlier than the rest of her classmates in the mid-2010s.

Speaking with Hook and Barrel, the 5'4" reality star had a goal to "be an entrepreneur in her hometown" after taking a VoTech program in high school. She showed an interest "in the diesel mechanics program" but was discouraged by her teachers after seeing that she was a cheerleader:

"I graduated high school early. My goal was to be an entrepreneur in my hometown—I knew that I wanted to own a business. My high school had a VoTech program, and I was interested in the diesel mechanics program. I went to the open house, but the teacher looked at me in my cheerleader uniform and discouraged me. So I followed my entrepreneurial dreams and went to beauty school while I was finishing high school. I finished and bought a salon by the time I was 20."

Blair eventually bought her own truck and worked on customizing it, looking to Instagram for inspiration as it became her hobby. She also "started buying properties in [her] hometown," including a commercial building that she turned "into an automotive shop" with her boyfriend:

"When I started working and making money, I was able to buy my own truck and started customizing it. Instagram got me into custom trucks and that became my hobby. I also started buying properties in my hometown, and I got a good deal on a commercial building that had been an ambulance services building. My boyfriend at the time worked on cars, so we turned it into an automotive shop."

Lacey Was Previously on Reality TV Show Diesel Brothers

Lacey Blair is no stranger to reality TV, as she was previously in the cast of Diesel Brothers, which has aired on the Discovery Channel since 2016.

This show centers on two close friends, David Sparks and David Kiley, who run a fix-it-all shop for vehicles and work with a team of assistants. Their work even led to an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno thanks to Leno's enthusiasm for classic cars.

Blair explained to Hook and Barrel that she met the Diesel Brothers stars through Instagram and "became a brand ambassador for their clothing line." They encouraged her to do an episode with her, and after working through scheduling challenges, she made the decision to join their team:

"I met them through Instagram and became a brand ambassador for their clothing line. They would always say, ‘you should come out and do an episode,’ but with the salon, the timing was never right. After the fire, I went out to Utah for two weeks to their shop and really liked it. I went home and closed my shop in Missouri and moved."

Assuming she would "mostly do promotion," she advocated for herself to potentially work on powdercoating, eventually working her way into a full-time role:

"When I first got there, I think they thought I’d mostly do promotion. It was my first week, and we were in a meeting. One of the guys was frustrated about not having a powdercoat process in the shop. I raised my hand and said 'that is literally what I do.' So we set up the powdercoating equipment, and I was doing that full-time and also doing promotions and whatever else they needed me to do. I learned a lot."

Lacey is in a Relationship with Zach Pennock

As shown on her social media pages, Lacey Blair is in a loving and stable relationship with fellow auto enthusiast Zach Pennock.

Celebrating her birthday in July 2023, Blair shared how much she enjoys spending time with her boyfriend in a post featuring a video of the two of them together. She posts often about him, which includes videos of them working on classic cars together.

Along with sharing their work, they frequently attend car shows and test out cars with each other.

Pennock's Instagram highlights his work with Burnout Wars and Breton Creek Customs.

Lacey Posts Videos on YouTube

Outside of her work on her reality TV career, Lacey Blair posts regularly on her own YouTube channel.

Much of her channel includes video tutorials on how to make modifications to cars and fix different vehicles, and many of the videos feature her boyfriend.

Outside of the tutorials, other videos show her making burnout/drifting content, embracing the wild side of car mods and racing.

Blair also slows things down on another YouTube channel, which hosts the LB Motorsports podcast. She hosts videos with her friends discussing the auto world and their profession/passion within it.

Lacey Sells Merch Through LB Motorsports

Lacey Blair has plans to take her brand further with her own merch store through LB Motorsports, where she sells items featuring her brand and logo. Currently, the store is still in development, but she has signups open for a newsletter that will provide updates on its status

Blair discussed plans for that store with Hook and Barrel, revealing that LB Motorsports was "the name of [her] shop back in Missouri." Customers would ask her where they could get the shirts they saw her employees wearing, leading her to order extras and sell them before starting the website:

"LB Motorsports was the name of my shop back in Missouri, so I kept that name. The apparel line, which is big for me right now, came about because I had shop shirts that we all wore, and clients would ask where they could get one, so I started ordering extras and selling them here and there. Then I figured out how to set up a website and set my creative brain to work and started designing more items."

How to Follow Lacey Blair Online

Fans can keep up with Lacey Blair through her social media accounts on Instagram (@laceyblair_lbm) and TikTok (@lacey_blair).

Resurrected Rides is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other reality stars below:

The GOAT 2024 Show Cast: Every Celebrity In New Reality Series (Photos)

Meet Chelsea Deboer-Houska from Down Home Fab: 5 Things to Know About the Reality TV Star

Meet Angela from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Head of Household Angela Murray