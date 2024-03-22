After Season 2 of Down Home Fab debuted on HGTV, there are a few things fans should know about reality TV star Chelsea DeBoer-Houska.

Down Home Fab features DeBoer-Houska alongside her husband, Cole DeBoer, as they raise four young children while working their home renovation business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The series’ second season started airing on HGTV on March 21, and with the 32-year-old (born August 29, 1991), 5'3" reality star in the spotlight, viewers are naturally curious to know more about her.

5 Things To Know about Chelsea Deboer-Houska

Down Home Fab

Chelsea Deboer-Houska Got Her Start on 16 and Pregnant

Born in Vermillion, South Dakota, Chelsea Deboer-Houska’s claim to fame comes from her appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant Season 2 and her subsequent appearance on Teen Mom 2.

This appearance showed her early life with her young daughter, Aubree, whom she raised at the time with the baby's father, Adam Lind.

Having her daughter at only 17 years old, she experienced major complications with her pregnancy, which included Braxton-Hicks contractions (also known as false labor). She gave birth to Aubree on September 7, 2009, five weeks before the baby's original due date.

Adam quickly lost interest in raising his daughter as he focused more on his love of cars. He even characterized Aubree's behavior as "annoying" and "nagging" because Chelsea had to do most of the parenting work independently.

Chelsea Married Cole DeBoer in 2017

Chelsea would eventually break up with Adam before meeting and marrying her husband, Cole DeBoer, with their wedding taking place in October 2017.

They got engaged in 2016, with Cole asking then-seven-year-old Aubree for permission to marry her mother. However, the couple got pregnant with their first child together shortly after, putting their wedding on hold and having a small private ceremony in October 2016 to make their marriage official.

For that ceremony, Chelsea wore a bohemian lace wedding dress and flower crown to match the rustic outdoor setting of the ceremony (as detailed by Brides.com).

Chelsea celebrated their larger-scale ceremony on Instagram, highlighting her flowing wedding dress as she stood for photos with her husband in the woods.

Chelsea Left Teen Mom 2 for her Daughter’s Sake

Following her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, Chelsea then moved on to Teen Mom 2 in 2011, which followed her and other 16 and Pregnant veterans as they continued their lives.

However, she left the show for good in 2020, explaining to E! Online why she made the choice to vacate her spot after spending nine years on Teen Mom 2.

She explained how there was a point where she "didn’t feel like [she] was supposed to be on that show anymore" before her departure. Specifically, she did not want her daughter to have to hide anything from her so that millions of people could hear their private conversations:

"There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever."

Seeing everything that happened with her father through the lens of reality TV, she felt Aubree deserved privacy as she started formulating her own opinions on the situation:

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."

Chelsea Wanted to Prove Herself with Down Home Fab

Chelsea started Down Home Fab in 2023 with her husband Cole, wanting to prove herself as a serious personality in the entertainment sphere.

She told E! Online that Season 2 helped her realize that she knew what she was doing and that the couple would "come into it confident" for the six new episodes:

"We wanted people to take us seriously and prove ourselves. We’re like, 'No, we do know what we’re doing. And we’re going to come into it confident.'"

Chelsea is even getting more input from her now-teenager daughter Aubree, who her mother describes as "very opinionated."

As Chelsea and Cole take on their newest endeavor, the Down Home by DeBoers decor store, Chelsea notes that Aubree is already thinking about what she would do if she "took over the family business" from her parents:

"And it was the first time she’s really seen it completed. I was like, 'What do you think Aubree?' And she said, 'If I ever took over the family business, I’d turn it into a Zumiez.'"

Chelsea also expressed pride in her work with HGTV, hoping to do another 20 seasons:

"I think it’s important to be happy with where you are and see where you can grow in that space. I love HGTV. I would love to do, like, 20 seasons. And I’m so proud of our store that we’re opening. And I think really focusing on this right now is our goal."

Chelsea is a Co-Founder of a Home Goods Business

Along with her reality TV show and decor store, Chelsea runs another home goods business called Aubree Says, which sells jewelry, home decor, and clothing.

Sharing her belief in "big dreams" on the site's "Our Story" page, she hopes to make products with this brand that "turn four white walls into cozy homes," appealing to all kinds of families with her work:

"I believe in big dreams. And I’ve always had a lot of them. For years, I’ve dreamed of building a happy, free-roaming flock of a family. Little ones, spaghetti-stained and giggling, sprinting from room to room. I believe in big dreams. Aubree Says is one of them. We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes — for families of all kinds. So that you and your family can dream big, too."

The company can also be found on Instagram at @aubree.says.

Additionally, she co-owns Bella Rae Co., which sells preset features as part of Adobe Lightroom.

How To Follow Chelsea DeBoer-Houska Online

Chelsea DeBour-Houska can be found on social media, including her Facebook page (Chelsea Houska), Instagram (@chelseahouska), and Tik Tok (@chelsea_deboer).

