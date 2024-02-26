Meet Megan from Farmer Wants a Wife: 4 Things to Know About Megan Lay

Megan Lay is trying to find a spark with Ty Ferrell on Fox's reality series Farmer Wants a Wife, and many fans want to know more about the contestant.

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife is currently airing on Fox (with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu), where four farmers are trying to find the love of their lives in women from different big cities around the United States of America.

So far, the pool of contestants has dramatically shrunk, but 31-year-old Megan Lay is still in the running to become farmer Ty Ferrell's partner.

Everything Fans Should Know About Farmer Wants a Wife's Megan Lay

Megan Lay Went to College in California

Although Megan currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, she went to college on the West Coast in California.

Megan formally attended California State University in Fullerton from August 2015 to May 2017, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with an emphasis on Entertainment and Tourism.

The 5'7" Farmer Wants a Wife contestant also attended the San Bernardino California State University campus from August 2017 to May 2018, this time earning her teaching credentials.

Megan No Longer Works as a Teacher

Speaking of her teaching credentials, Megan used to work as a teacher in both California and Tennessee. Specifically, she taught fifth grade at Morongo Unified School District in California and was an eighth-grade teacher in Sumner County, Tennessee.

However, Megan is no longer in the education system and instead works as a bartender at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.

Megan Has a Dog Named Callie

Although Megan is searching for true love on Farmer Wants a Wife, she loves to spend time with her Treeing Walker Coonhound mix named Callie.

Megan frequently shares pictures of Callie on her official Instagram account, and it seems the two go on quite a few journeys together.

Megan Has an Online Clothing Store

Megan also has an online clothing store on LTK, the world's largest contextual shopping app.

In her store, Megan sells a lot of her second-hand clothes. Fans can visit the site and see all the outfits she has worn on Farmer Wants a Wife.

How To Follow Megan Lay Online

Farmer Wants a Wife's Megan Lay can be found on Instagram under the username meganbrookelay and on TikTok with the handle @megan_lay.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife premiere on Fox at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

