Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 fans and cast members seem to recoil at the mere mention of contestant Samantha Riehl.

In the current season of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife, one participant in particular has found themself the victim of fan revulsion: Samantha Riehl.

Viewers label her as bossy, annoying, and narcissistic. They’ve also accused Farmer Wants a Wife’s resident mean girl of being propped up by the producers due to her status as a drama magnet.

5 Facts About Samantha Riehl From Farmer Wants a Wife

Fox

Samantha Riehl Used To Live In Orange County

24-year-old Samantha Riehl was born and raised in Orange County, Southern California. Home to scenic beaches, Disneyland, and Arrested Development’s Bluth Family, Riehl also considers Orange County the "best place ever in the entire world" (via her YouTube channel).

She explained that she lived in Orange County "her entire life" before moving to Dallas in 2024. Riehl also remarked that she has a particular fondness for Napa Valley and her family’s vacation spot of choice, Maui.

Samantha Moved to Dallas & Loves It

In early 2024, Riehl packed up and moved to Dallas, Texas. She was effusive in her praise for the city on YouTube, excitedly sharing that she began to feel situated almost immediately:

"I love it so far. I’m actually so surprised that I feel at home as I do already. I’ve only been here for a month and I just feel 100% that this is where I’m supposed to be at this point in my life. Am I going to be here forever? Probably not, maybe not. I have no idea. Maybe I will be."

As for why she changed locations from California, Samantha Riehl confessed that life in the suburbs of Orange County was too "slow" for her liking. Riehl’s sister also resides in Dallas.

Samantha’s Favorite TV Show Is Yellowstone

Despite claiming she has difficulty finishing television series, Samantha Riehl latched onto Paramount Network’s flagship Western drama Yellowstone, which she enthusiastically described as her "favorite thing literally in the entire world."

According to Riehl, she especially enjoyed Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner's John Dutton and sees a lot of herself in Beth (played by Kelly Reilly):

"If I could meet John- like, I wish Kevin Costner was John Dutton in person so I could meet him. And Beth Dutton is my inner monologue. Like if you get a bad side of me, I am Beth Dutton."

Samantha Is a Social Media Influencer

Through lifestyle, vlogging, and fashion content, Riehl has amassed a substantial social media audience. Her TikTok account boasts 824,000 followers.

Her most popular TikTok post, a video with 17 million views, showcases Riehl and her friend with the caption "if u dont look like ur bff ur not bffs."

Riehl's Instagram account has not fared as successful but still clocks in at nearly 95,000 followers.

Samantha & John Initially Clashed on Farmer Wants a Wife

Upon first meeting, Samantha Riehl was allowed to ask John Sansone (one of Farmer Wants a Wife's titular farmers) a few questions.

Riehl used this segment to inquire as to where Sansone is from. When he answered St. Louis, Riehl's following query focused on sports team allegiances. "So, are you a Chiefs fan?" was met with "I'm not really a big football fan in general" from Sansone, and Riehl seemed horrified.

She told Sansone that he'd need to "work on that" and start rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, to which the farmer flatly responded, "Not really."

Even if the two were to wind up together at season's end, Farmer Wants a Wife couples don't have longevity on their side. All four couples from the previous season of Farmer Wants a Wife have since broken up.

How To Follow Samantha Online

Samantha Riehl can be found on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox, with the next episode coming on Thursday, March 27.