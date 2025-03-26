John Sansone is just one of four farmers trying to find the love of their life on the 2025 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The hit reality show returned to Fox on Thursday, March 9, debuting a new batch of dashing farmhands looking for romance amongst a cast of worthy single women who will be immersed in their farming lifestyle by spending time with them on their respective ranches/farms.

At 25, Sansone is the youngest bachelor in the reality staple's long-running history. He hails from St. Louis, Missouri, with a large family farm that specializes in soy and wheat farming.

Everything To Know About Farmer Wants a Wife's John Sansone

John Sansone Is Attending Law School in St. Louis

Aside from being a handsome moustachioed Missouri farmer, John Sansone is also studying to be a lawyer.

According to the Farmer Wants a Wife star, he is "currently going for my law degree," getting the call for the show shortly after finishing his first semester at a St. Louis law school (via the Like a Farmer Podcast):

"I am currently going for my law degree. I mean, [the show] landed on my lap. I had just finished my first year of law school, and then I transferred into a school in St. Louis, so I'm living with my mom and dad there. And, right as the semester was about to start, I got a DM that said, 'Hey, do you want to be on this show?'"

He remembered sending the offer to his mom and sister, with them telling him, "You absolutely have to do it:"

"And I sent it to my mom and sisters and said like, 'Hey, look, it is your favorite show,' and they freaked out and said, 'You absolutely have to do it. So, next thing you know I am talking to producers, we got Fox executives flying out to look at our properties and stuff like that. So, it's been a very surreal experience, but now that the second semester has started, I'm really trying to get back into the books and learn the law."

He went on to film the show and is now back in school, going for his law degree, which he has roughly four semesters beyond this one left to complete.

John Has a Big Family

John Sansone comes from a big family. He has five siblings, two parents, and several living grandparents who were all part of making him the man he has eventually become.

In a conversation with People, Sansone said he "[learned] everything he could about farm life from his grandfather," and credits his family for helping him realize his dreams.

Sansone believes that he has made his big family proud, but thinks he could make them even more so by finding a partner on the show:

"John spent his youth alongside his five siblings, learning everything he could about farm life from his grandfather. To this day, he feels incredibly lucky to be in the presence of such an incredible farmer on his great-grandfather's land and dreams of making his family even prouder by finding a partner."

John Loves Birdwatching

John Sansone is a man of many interests, loving farming, law, and (of all things) birdwatching.

When asked about his other passions by the Like a Farmer Podcast, Sansone remarked that if he were not in the middle of studying for his law degree, he'd "be birdwatching:"

Sansone: "I mean, if I weren't doing this, I would be full-time in the books. It is kind of nice because it gives me a little bit of a distraction, something to keep it interesting. But if I weren't doing that, I'd be birdwatching too. I love that."

Sansone joked with his fellow Farmer Wants a Wife cast members on the interview with him, admitting "I like looking at birds... have got a little book and [everything]:"

Matt Warren: "He is actually into birdwatching. First time I heard that, I thought it was a joke." Sansone: "Yeah, I like looking at birds. I like them. I have got a little book and stuff. I take pictures and all that stuff."

Sansone is just one of the four Farmer Wants a Wife bachelors to chime in on this particular question, with his fellow castmate Jay Woods pointing to his love of American football (read more about Jay Woods here).

John Sansone has an idea in mind for his perfect date, and it is pretty easy one to make happen.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Sanone described this ideal romantic outing, saying he would love "just a picnic in the back of the truck:"

"Just a picnic in the back of the truck. Look up at the stars, enjoy the night, enjoy the time, and the peace and quiet. Probably same thing, but throw in an activity like fishing or something like that to spice it up."

Perhaps, he will get to engage in this dream date on new episodes of the hit reality series, as his group of women tries to wow Sansone.

How To Follow John Sansone Online

Fans looking to follow John Sanone online can follow him on Instagram (@notjohnsansone).