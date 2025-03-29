Fans seem to think they may know the spoiler-filled details surrounding the winners and finalists of the Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 season.

The hit reality series is back on Fox, debuting its third season of the romantic reboot.

Yet again, It follows four farmers on their hunt to find the love of their lives. Season 3 features 32 new women looking to rope in a cowboy and walk away madly in love with one of the show's four eligible bachelors.

Who Will Be the Winners of Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 (Season 3)?

Fox

Alleged spoilers are abound online, as whispers of who may end up the winners of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 begin to percolate.

The show's 2025 season only just kicked off, but that has not stopped fans from speculating about potential finalists. A recent poll on the show's official subreddit revealed which of its 32 contestants have the best chance of leaving the series engaged to one of its four farming bachelors.

Thus far this season, audiences have been introduced to each of the four men looking for love on the series, Colton Hendricks, Jay Woods (read more about Jay Woods here), John Sansone, and Matt Warren.

To this point, three women from each of the men's contestant pools have been eliminated, leaving just 20 women (five per farmer) to compete for their corresponding bachelor's hearts.

Colton Hendricks

Fox

Remaining Women:

Bailee (Received first solo date)

Taylor

Hope

Zoe

Keeley

Colton Hendricks has his work cut out for him as he narrows down his batch of finalists on Farmer Wants a Wife.

According to fans of the series, the Arkansas cattle farmer will end up with Taylar McVaugh. In fact, 21% of those surveyed believe that will be the case. Early on, Taylar felt an instant connection to Colton but had yet to reciprocate those feelings.

One big point against Taylar is the recent cliffhanger ending to Episode 2, as she was left on the chopping block, leading some to believe she may be eliminated in Episode 3. However, if they were going to send her home, why drag it out like this? Perhaps Taylar can recover and go all the way like fans think she could.

Fans think he could end up with two other popular names: Keeley Goldberg and Bailee Wallace (each receiving 14% of the vote).

Jay Woods

Fox

Remaining Women:

Grace (Received first solo date)

T'yana

Karina

Julia

Viviane-Lee

Former college football star Jay Woods already has a favorite in the eyes of fans as well. More than 30% of the subreddit fan service voted that Woods will end up with 23-year-old T'yana Nolen.

T'yana is a Wooster, Ohio, nurse who bonded with Woods early on because of their shared love of physical fitness and athletics.

While she has received 34% of the vote from fans for her performance so far, a couple of other names have also bubbled to the top. These include the Ellensburg, Washington, nanny Grace Clark, and Los Angeles-based model Julia Mya.

John Sansone

Fox

Remaining Women:

Samantha (Received first solo date)

Kaylee

Claire

Lily

Chloe

John Sansone is a soy, corn & wheat farmer from St. Louis, Missouri. His pool of five remaining women includes Chloe Mehring, Claire Dirette, Kaylee Hane, Lily Ayres, and Samantha Riehl.

What makes things heartbreaking for fans is that Lindsey Davis was the personal finalist favorite from the subreddit fan vote, and she has already been voted off. Sadly, Davis did not make it past the show's first episode, yet she still earned over 30% of the fan vote.

The next contestant on the list still has a pretty good shot of being one of Season 3's four winners. Chloe Mehring (a 24-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina) works as a private nanny and has shown that she is ready for country living if she is given the shot to spend the rest of her life with Sansone.

Matt Warren

Fox

Remaining Women:

Jordyn (Received first solo date)

Halleh

Alexandra

Chelsi

Rachel

Matt Warren's results are where things take a bit of a turn. The California-based avocado and exotic fruit farmer was actually voted by fans as remaining single by the time the show runs its course.

This would not be the first time a farmer has walked away empty-handed from the hit reality series, but it would still be shocking nonetheless (read more about past seasons of Farmer Wanted a Wife here).

Aside from ending up single by the end of the seasons, fans seem to think Warren will choose Chelsi Davis as his eventual winner.

Warren and Davis have shown an evident connection in the show's first two episodes, with the 29-year-old winning fans over with her bubbly personality and iconic happy dance from episode 1.