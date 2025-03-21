Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 Cast - Meet the People In Season 3 (Pictures)

Farmer Wants a Wife is back in action for its Season 3 run in 2025, giving fans a look at dozens of farmers and single women looking for their chance at love.

Featuring a pool of 32 single women, Farmer Wants a Wife gives four farmers a pool of eight women each from which to pick the potential love of their lives. Hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the show takes a unique spin on the typical dating show as city-based women get a sense of what rural farm life is like.

After plenty of drama and romance came to fruition last year in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2, Season 3 began airing on Fox on March 20, 2025.

Every Cast Member in Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 (Season 3)

Colton Hendricks, 28

Colton Hendricks

Instagram: @coltonhendricks54

Colton Hendricks is the second-oldest eligible bachelor on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 at 28 years old.

He is a third-generation Arkansas cattle rancher and a horse trainer who hails from Mena, Arizona. In promos for the series, he joked about the dating options in Mena only being for people in their 80s.

Hendricks also recently divorced his ex-wife and comes into the show as a single father with his two-year-old son as both of them hope to find the right woman.

Bailee Wallace

Bailee Wallace

Instagram: @baileewallace

Colton Hendricks' dating group kicks off with Bailee Wallace. She is 24 years old and works as a barista in Castle Rock, Washington.

Wallace can be seen on social media enjoying her time in the snow or the sun with hobbies like skiing and swimming. She also has a history of fishing alongside her friends.

Hope Benefiel

Hope Benefiel

Instagram: @hopebenefiel

The next woman Colton Hendricks could pursue is Hope Benefiel. Based in Purcell, Oklahoma, Benefiel is 24 years old and has a job as a hairstylist.

Along with being a fan of Oklahoma University football, Benefiel also enjoys snowboarding and going to music festivals.

Kassandra Clift

Kassandra Clift

Instagram: @kass_clift

Kassandra Clift will put forth her best effort to win over Colton Hendricks in Farmer Finds a Wife Season 3. Clift is 25 years old, and she works as a radiology technician in Hartsville, Tennessee.

Clift graduated with a college degree in 2024, and her social media also shows her enjoying time with her friends and worldly locations like Rome.

Keeley Goldberg

Keeley Goldberg

Instagram: @keeleyalisabethgrace

Also part of Colton Hendricks' group of suitors is Keeley Goldberg. The 22-year-old is based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, and she works as a dance coach.

While dancing is her job, it is also one of her biggest passions. Additionally, she has a history of competing in beauty pageants.

Makenzie Wayman

Makenzie Wayman

Instagram: @makenziewayman

Mackenzie Wayman is Colton Hendricks' next potential suitor in Farmer Finds a Wife Season 3. Coming from Fort Worth, Texas, Wayman is 22 years old and works as a hairstylist.

While Wayman's social media accounts are private, she describes herself as a cowgirl and lists a verse from the Bible that is important to her.

Rebecca Fox

Rebecca Fox

Rebecca Fox joins the long list of potential suitors for Colton Hendricks. Fox is 30 years old, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and works as a media account executive.

Taylar McVaugh

Taylar McVaugh

Instagram: @hairby_taylarlee

Colton Hendricks will have Taylar McVaugh vying for his affection on Farmer Finds a Wife. She is 26 years old and lives in Sarasota, Florida, where she has a job as a hairstylist.

Details on McVaugh's life are largely a mystery, although she enjoys her work as a hairdresser and promotes her styles and her past hairdos on social media.

Zoe Green

Zoe Green

Instagram: @zoe.green10

The final member of Colton Hendricks' dating pool is 22-year-old Zoe Green. Green works as an ICU nurse in Sarasota, Florida.

The reality show newcomer shows a passion for fitness and swimming on social media, and she also enjoys sharing her sense of style by modeling various outfits at the beach and fancy events.

Jay Woods

Jay Woods

Instagram: @jmarickwoods

Jay Woods is a 25-year-old Florence, Alabama native who works as a cattle farmer, and he is tied for the youngest eligible farmer in Season 3.

Previously hoping to be a professional football player, a major injury derailed his career before he transitioned to rebuilding his life through farm work.

In ads for the show, Woods spoke on wanting to find the right woman he could "bring home to mama," showing how dedicated he is to a sense of family.

Grace Clark

Grace Clark

Instagram: @graceamayaclark

Kicking off the dating pool for Jay Woods is Grace Clark. Clark works as a nanny in Ellensburg, Washington, and she is 23 years old.

Her social media is filled with pictures of her hanging out with her friends at weddings, the beach, and tourist locations all across the country.

Jackie Brougham

Jackie Brougham

Instagram: @jackiebrougham

Jay Woods will also have an opportunity to get to know Farmer Finds a Wife hopeful Jackie Brougham. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Brougham is 24 years old and makes a living as a nanny and a model.

Her social media page is laden with images from her modeling shoots as she poses in various outfits, both solo and with her friends. She also has a few pictures highlighting her love of animals, specifically horses.

Julia Mya

Julia Mya

Instagram: @juliamya.w

Julia Mya also hopes to have a shot at winning Jay Woods' heart. Coming as one of the youngest singles at 22 years old, Mya is a student and a model who lives in Los Angeles, California.

Along with images from her modeling work, fans looking at her social media can see her at football games and at the gym.

Kailee Hane

Kailee Hane

Coming to the competition hoping to wind up with Jay Woods is Kaylee Hane. She is 26 years old and has a job as an electronic specialist in the town of California, Kentucky.

Interestingly, she is one of two women in this season with the name Kaylee Hane, although her name is spelled with a "Y" instead of an "I."

Karina Sabol

Instagram: @karina.sabol

23-year-old Karina Sabol joins the group of women hoping to end up with Jay Woods. She comes to the series from Madison, Wisconsin, and has a job as an operations manager.

Sabol used to be a competitive gymnast, although she remains active athletically as she plays tennis on a fairly regular basis. She also loves horseback riding and spending time with her family and friends.

Natalie Holland

Natalie Holland

Instagram: @h0laholly

Helping round out the dating pool for Jay Woods is Natalie Holland. She works as an accounting technician in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and she is only 22 years old.

While Holland's social media does not have many images up, fans can see her sense of fashion and her affinity for a good drink.

T'yana Nolen

T'yana Nolen

Instagram: @tyananiicolee

Jay Woods' group of potential wives gets a new addition in T'yana Nolen. The 23-year-old comes to Farmer Finds a Wife from Wooster, Ohio, where she works as a nurse and has experience as a model and content creator.

Most of Nicole's social media profile is filled with images from her modeling work and from her home workouts.

Viviane-Lee

Viviane-Lee

24-year-old Viviane-Lee is the final contestant in Jay Woods' pool of potential suitors. She comes to the series from Los Angeles, California, and she holds a job as a zoo employee.

John Sansone

John Sansone

Instagram: @notjohnsansone

Tied for the youngest bachelor in Season 3 is 25-year-old John Sansone from St. Louis, Missouri, who has a career as a soy and wheat farmer.

While he has also had a successful run in college as a law student, he wants to use Farmer Wants a Wife as a way to find the love of his life and move towards a quite farm-based way of living. In ads for the show, he's described himself as an "urban cowboy."

Abby

Abby

While her last name is not yet known, Abby (age 26) comes into Farmer With a Wife Season 3 as one of the hopefuls seeking out a relationship with John Sansone. Abby comes to the series from Charleston, South Carolina, and she works as a speech pathologist.

Chloe Mehring

Chloe Mehring

Instagram: @chloemehr

Chloe Mehring is another single hoping to find love with John Sansone on Farmer Wants a Wife. Coming to the series from Raleigh, North Carolina, Merhring is 24 years old and holds a job as a private nanny.

Having graduated from college in 2024, Mehring is a former cheerleader who loves hanging out with her friends and having the occasional martini. She is also a fan of NASCAR racing and country music.

Claire Dirette

Claire Dirette

Instagram: @clairedirette

John Sansone's next hopeful partner is Season 3 newcomer Claire Dirette. Dirette is 24 years old and comes from Chicago, Illinois, where she has a career as a medical sales representative.

She is a graduate of Michigan State University and can also often be found at the beach or the lake. According to her social media, she makes her own clothes and has a deep love of animals.

Kaylee Hane

Kaylee Hane

Instagram: @kayleehane

Next up on John Sansone's list of potential partners is Kaylee Hane. Hane is a 25-year-old nurse who is based out of Houston, Texas.

Passionate about putting in time at the gym, Hane has also trained to run marathons in recent years. In her downtime, she has spent time with her friends out at concerts and Houston Astros baseball games.

Lily Ayres

Lily Ayres

Instagram: @lilykayres

Another promising option on John Sansone's list of possible love interests is Lily Ayres. She is 23 years old, and she works as a sales manager in Houston, Texas.

Ayres often spends time at the rodeo and professional sports games, and she is also a graduate of the University of Southern California.

Lindsey Davis

Lindsey Davis

Coming in as the next option for John Sansone is 25-year-old single Lindsey Davis. Davis is one of the contestants who traveled the furthest for this show, as she comes to the mainland from Kailua, Hawaii, where she works in pharmaceuticals.

Samantha

Samantha

Samantha (last name unknown) is another southern girl who hopes to win the heart of John Sansone on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3. She is 24 years old and comes from Dallas, Texas, where she has a career in sales.

Taylor Land

Taylor Land

John Sansone's dating pool is completed with the addition of Taylor Land. Land is 23 years old and works as a criminal defense paralegal in Tampa, Florida.

Matt Warren

Matt Warren

Instagram: @mattwarren___

Morro Bay, California native Matt Warren is the oldest bachelor in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 at 30 years old.

Working as an avocado and exotic fruit farmer, he moved to Morro Bay from Austin, Texas, to help save an avocado farm run by his brother and sister.

As he helps out his own family, he comes to the show looking for someone with whom he can dive into this life headfirst and be all in together.

Alexandra Webb

Alexandra Webb

Instagram: @gooseboyflowerfarm

The first hopeful in line to potentially be with Matt Warren is Alexandra Webb. The 29-year-old works as a nurse in Encinitas, California.

Webb has a love of the outdoors and loves spending her time in the desert or picking out flowers. She has a dog and cares for other animals on her own farm as well.

Chelsi Davis

Chelsi Davis

Instagram: @chelsiblayne

Chelsi Davis is another contestant who hopes to make a great impression on farmer Matt Warren. Residing in Dallas, Texas, Davis is 29 years old and works in jewelry production.

An alum of Texas A&M, Warren enjoys spending time with her friends and being at the pool and the rodeo. She also has a number of images of her at various sporting events.

Christine Masiewicz

Christine Masiewicz

Instagram: @christinemasiewicz

Another single joining the dating pool for Matt Warren is 28-year-old Christine Masiewicz. She lives in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and holds a high-ranking job as a chief of staff.

Masiewicz has experience as an NFL cheerleader as she helped support the Philadelphia Eagles, and she also performed with her squad at Super Bowl LII in 2018. On top of that, she loves traveling across the world and spending time with her girlfriends.

Halleh Day

Halleh Day

Instagram: @hallzayy

Halleh Day is hoping to win over Matt Warren in Season 3 of Farmer Finds a Wife. She is 29 years old and comes from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she has a job in real estate.

Along with a love for sports like swimming and snowboarding, Day enjoys showing her southern sense of style and hanging out with her friends.

Jordan

Jordan

Jordan (last name unknown) is the next addition to Matt Warren's pool of potential wife candidates. She is 33 years old, and she works as a medical aesthetician in Dallas, Texas.

Jordyn Belcher

Jordyn Belcher

Instagram: @jordynmallory

32-year-old Jordyn Belcher is another candidate for Matt Warren to pick from in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3. She works as a musician in Nashville, Tennessee.

Much of Belcher's social media presence shows off her history as a singer in Nashville as fans can see her past performances and some of her world travels.

Olivia Wright

Olivia Wright

Instagram: @olivia.__wright

The next addition to Matt Warren's group of women vying for his love is Olivia Wright. Coming from Lakeland, Florida, Wright is 25 years old and works in marketing.

Most of Wright's social media shows off her love of fashion in pictures either by herself or alongside her friends.

Rachel Eve

Rachel Eve

Instagram: @racheeleve

The final potential candidate in Matt Warren's dating pool is 25-year-old Rachel Eve. She works as an eyelash technician in Queen, New York.

Eve's social media is filled with pictures of her modeling a variety of outfits, including dresses and tennis wear.

New episodes of Farmer Finds a Wife debut on Fox on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT before streaming on Hulu.