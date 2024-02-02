Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 makes a triumphant comeback on Fox, introducing a diverse cast of farmers and single women looking for romance.

Hosted by Jennifer Nettles, the 2024 edition of Farmer Wants a Wife puts a unique spin on dating as four farmers search for the love of their lives in a pool of 32 women. These women want a change of scenery from the city to the rural side to get a taste of what it's like to live on a farm.

Season 2 premiered on Fox on February 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2

Nathan Smothers, 23

Nathan Smothers

Instagram: @smothers_5

Nathan Smothers is the youngest among the four main farmers of Season 2.

Nathan grew up in Bartow, Florida and is a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer. Farming is in his blood, and he hopes to meet a woman who can support him through thick and thin in the world he's currently in.

He has a 300-acre farm and an additional 500-acre cattle property. After his father died when he was 12, Nathan stepped up to lead the family and worked hard to maintain the family farm.

In Fox's official introduction video for Nathan, he tells one of the girls, "Family is a big thing for [him]." This is further proven by the fact that he's close to his mom and sisters.

Allye, 25

Allye

Instagram: @allyelynnwright

One of Nathan's prospects in Season 2 is 25-year-old Allye.

Working as a digital marketing specialist from Tucson, Arizona, Allye is ready to capture the heart of Nathan by proving that a tech girl like her can go live with him on his farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2's trailer shows Allye telling the confessional, "I’ve tried dating in the city before, and I haven’t found what I’m looking for.”

Makenzie, 26

Makenzie

Instagram: @makenziewayman

26-year-old registered nurse Makenzie outright tells Nathan that she loves that he is close to the girls of his family. She also doesn't hesitate to tell him he must step up his dating game.

Makenzie admitted, via Instagram, that a farm is her favorite place to be, noting that it would be perfect to find love on it:

"A farm is my favorite place to be so why not try to find love on one?"

Kiara, 23

Kiara

Instagram: @thekiarajones

Kiara is the same age as Nathan, and some would think she has an advantage based on that alone.

The 23-year-old youth development professional from Tracy, California is excited to find love and prove the doubters wrong.

Kristin, 25

Kristin

Instagram: @kristintforce

Kristin is a 25-year-old hairstylist who is a thrill seeker and adventurer based on her Instagram page.

As one of Nathan's chosen prospects, Kristin is ready for a genuine connection that could lead to something more.

Lexie, 25

Lexie

Instagram: @lexiejoinerr

As a dog boarding facility owner from Waycross, Georgia, 25-year-old Lexie is no stranger to giving dogs the love they deserve, and she hopes to give the same amount of compassion toward Nathan's farm animals.

After a successful 2023 where she managed to grow her business and find new opportunities, it seems that the only thing missing is the love of her life, and she hopes that she can find it in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Destiny, 23

Destiny

Destiny is a 23-year-old cheerleading coach from Los Angeles, California.

She hopes to find a man without red flags who can keep up with her cheerful vibe.

Rachel, 25

Rachel

25-year-old marketer Rachel is the epitome of beauty and brains, and she is eager to find love in unusual places. What better way to start than on a farm?

Taylor, 25

Taylor

It's all about style for Taylor, a 25-year-old hairstylist, from Dallas, Texas.

Taylor is eager to find the one in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Ty Ferrell, 42

Ty Ferrell

Instagram: @tyferrell

42-year-old Ty Ferrell is the oldest farmer among the bunch of singles looking for love in Season 2.

The Sikeston, Missouri native is a team roper who works on a 50-acre farm with horses and roping cattle.

He is divorced and a proud father of a 12-year-old daughter. Ty admits he is ready to find love again to help him in his life journey.

Allison, 33

Allison

Instagram: @allisonkayh_

Allison, a 33-year-old beer sales representative, is one of Ty's prospects in Season 2. She is from Holly, Michigan.

Allison's Instagram showcases how much of an adventurous gal she is, and she hopes to find a different kind of adventure on a farm.

Melody, 31

Melody,

Instagram: @melo_dm44

Melody is a 31-year-old traveling nurse from New York. She is a fan of gun shooting and (obviously) travel, but joining the show indicates that she wants a unique experience while searching for love.

One of the snippets from Season 2's trailer even shows her riding a horse with heels. Now, that's what you call style.

Ashleigh, 34

Ashleigh

Ashleigh is a 34-year-old clinical director from Shingle Springs, California who wants to find a lifelong partner before on the show.

Brooke, 37

Brooke

Instagram: @brookeashleighw

37-year-old executive assistant Brooke is having a good time with Ty in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2's trailer.

Brooke even admits on her Instagram post that joining the show was "such a great life experience."

Christine, 37

Christine

Instagram: @chriscos__

Career is a top priority for 37-year-old Christine, a vice president of commercial real estate.

Joining Farmer Wants a Wife indicates that she is now prepared to seek the ups and downs of falling in love, and she hopes that she finds it with Ty.

Erin, 31

Erin

Instagram: @erinsossy

Erin, a 31-year-old event planner from Georgetown, Texas, is a master in organizing and taking it one step at a time.

Living on a farm is an entirely different ballgame for Erin, but she hopes to outlast other women to be the right one for Ty.

Erin also proudly said on her Instagram that she loves love.

Megan, 31

Megan

31-year-old Megan is a teacher from Nashville, Tennessee looking to be the right gal for Ty Ferrell in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Amy, 38

Amy

Instagram: @amykbryant

Amy, a 38-year-old realtor, hopes to be the right cowgirl for cowboy and farmer Ty Ferrell in Season 2.

The Palm Beach, Florida native is an outgoing gal, a surfer, and a thrill-seeking adventurer.

Mitchell Kolinsky, 27

Mitchell Kolinsky

Instagram: @mitchkolo

Mitchell Kolinsky is a first-generation farmer from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 27-year-old is ready for a fresh start with someone who wants to live with him on his new farm filled with wildlife, his three dogs, and a 19th-century cabin.

Mitchell loves all things outdoors, and he took a risk by investing all his time in his new farm.

He's not just on the lookout for a one-time fling. Instead, he hopes to find a lifelong partner with whom he can share his farming legacy for generations to come.

Brittany, 29

Brittany

Instagram: @brittanydickinson

Brittany is a 29-year-old model who catches most of men's attention whenever she's outside.

The Thousand Oaks native is stunning, and she hopes that catches the eye of Mitchell in Season 2.

Emily, 28

Emily

Instagram: @emily.sarajane

Emily, a 28-year-old girl from Phoenix, Arizona, seeks a new beginning in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Aside from her day job as a healthcare recruiter, Emily is also a military reservist in the armed forces of the United States. She is clearly a gal you wouldn't want to mess with.

Kait, 23

Kait

Instagram: @kaitalexismith

23-year-old social media coordinator Kait is one of Mitchell's prospects from Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Kait is a thrill-seeker who wants nothing but adventures and a man who can keep up with her lifestyle.

Kandice, 33

Kandice

Instagram: @kandicepeterson

Kandice, a 33-year-old social media coordinator from Denver, Colorado, loves swimming, skateboarding, and traveling.

She also loves the outdoors and spending time with animals, which is quite a perfect match for a farmer like Mitchell.

Kiana, 30

Kiana

30-year-old dog trainer Kiana is set to explore the unknown and hopefully end up with the love of her life in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Melanie, 26

Melanie

Instagram: @melanieshaner

26-year-old Melanie, who works in the bottle service industry, is no stranger to life outdoors.

The cast member's Instagram posts are filled with exciting activities, such as shooting ducks, canyoneering, and horseback riding. Some would say that farm life is the perfect fit for Melanie.

Ray, 28

Ray

As a photographer, 28-year-old Ray has a knack for capturing perfect photos, and she hopes to receive her worthwhile moments upon joining Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Sydney, 22

Sydney

Instagram: @sydneyerreraa

Sydney is ready to unleash a different side of her in Season 2 as she seeks love.

Season 2's trailer shows how the 22-year-old construction worker gets her hands dirty with chickens and teaches Mitchell how to run a tractor.

Brandon Rogers, 29

Brandon Rogers

Instagram: @brandon.rogers93

Colorado native Brandon Rogers is a second-generation potato and barley farmer trying to find a wife whom he can share the rest of his life and legacy with.

The 29-year-old farmer owns a 1,000-acre farm from Center, Colorado. While he lives in a small town filled with farmland, Brandon hopes that his future wife will understand his lifestyle.

The good news is the show allows him to choose five lucky girls for a trial run on how farm living is.

Annellyse, 30

Annellyse

Instagram: @annellysemunroe

Annellyse is a 30-year-old professional dancer who seems eager to embrace the charming country lifestyle as one of Brandon's prospects in Season 2.

According to one of her Instagram posts, the Miami native hopes she is the farm boy's dream girl.

Britt, 30

Britt

Instagram: @officialmisstennessee

30-year-old Britt is a self-proclaimed go-getter and dream-chaser. She is a former NFL cheerleader working as an emergency room nurse in Nashville, Tennessee.

Britt is also the winner of 2023's Ms. America's United States and bagged several major and minor awards during her stint.

Brooklyn, 25

Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a 25-year-old professional makeup artist from St. George, Utah.

The young adventurer is ready to take it to the next level regarding love.

Grace, 25

Grace

Instagram: @girardgracee

Grace, a 25-year-old communications assistant from Caledonia, Wisconsin, is eager to take the risk and fall in love with Brandon. The pair can even be seen kissing in Season 2's official trailer.

Could this hint that a happy ending for Grace and Brandon is in the cards?

Joy, 25

Joy

25-year-old Joy is a radiologic technologist who wants to find a deeper connection with one of the farmers.

At the end of the day, the Jacksonville native wants to find "the one."

Madison, 27

Madison

Madison, 27, works as a social media manager in Los Angeles, California. The aspiring lover wants to find a long-term relationship with someone who doesn't play games with romance.

Reba, 29

Reba

Instagram: @rebadid

As a bar supervisor, 29-year-old Reba knows how to keep everyone in check amid the chaos.

Being one of Brandon's prospects, Reba hopes she can develop a deep chemistry with him throughout Season 2.

Tayana, 28

Tayana

Instagram: @tayannaharrison

Tayanna, a 28-year-old insurance specialist, is hoping to bond with Brandon over their similar interests while also being honest with their true feelings.

In one of her Instagram posts, Tayana says that maybe she needs to do something she has never done to get the love she truly deserves.

She thinks the love she's been looking for may have been on a farm this whole time.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 airs on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.