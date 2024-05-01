Farmer Wants a Wife 2024 Spoilers: Winners & Finalists Speculation Explained

Season 2 of Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife is close to wrapping up, leaving many fans wondering which finalists will become winners and potentially secure a future with the farmers beginning in 2024.

As the title suggests, Farmer Wants a Wife is simple. Four men used to living rural life on ranches and/or farms are searching for true love, so a group of contestants from urban areas or cities (also looking for their soulmate) try to find that special connection with one of them.

At the beginning of the show, four farmers choose different contestants from one pool of women until each has their own smaller group. The contestants then participate in challenges and go on dates with their respective farmers until only one woman from each farmer's group is left.

Who Will Be the Winners of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2?

It all comes down to this.

Spoilers ahead: Each farmer has only two candidates left to choose from, meaning that one will go home after weeks of hard work and holding on to the hope of finding love, and the other will stand on top of the mountain as the winner.

Since there are four farmers, eight women remain on the show. Four of the finalists will be eliminated, and four will be crowned winners. However, it is possible that one or more of the farmers could choose neither and go back to life on the ranch at the end of the show the same way they started it—single.

Since each woman has made it as far as they have, it won't be an easy decision for any of the farmers, but some guesses can be made as to which candidate each farmer will choose.

Farmer Ty

Remaining candidates:

Megan

Melody

Farmer Ty has to choose between Megan, a teacher from Nashville, Tennessee, and Melody, a traveling nurse from Yonkers, New York.

While it is impossible to know who Ty will pick, one must assume that he will ultimately choose Megan as the winner.

The two have had a special connection and chemistry from the beginning of Season 2, and it is important to mention that Megan seems more equipped to live the rural life with Ty on his farm.

Megan also lives in Nashville, which is a big city but is in the heart of Tennessee, a state known for its rural areas and farm life.

It is also important to mention that Megan seems to get along with Ty's family, especially his daughter, who has gone on record to talk about how much she likes Megan.

However, Ty has gone on two solo dates with Melody and only one with Megan, so it is possible that he sees something in Melody that he doesn't in Megan.

But, when he is ultimately faced with the decision, it wouldn't be surprising if farmer Ty does choose Megan.

Famer Nathan

Remaining candidates:

Taylor

Allye

At the end of the day, it would be a huge surprise if farmer Nathan didn't choose Taylor as the winner of his group of finalists.

Nathan's connection to Taylor can be felt through the screen, and the two clearly have a lot of chemistry.

Sometimes, it is as simple as that.

It is also important to mention that Nathan has not shared an on-screen kiss with Allye. Seeing how he and Taylor have kissed on-screen twice, coupled with the fact that they seem to be made for one another, it would be shocking if Taylor isn't the winner of Nathan's group.

Farmer Mitchell

Remaining candidates:

Sydney

Kait

Farmer Mitchell is a tough one because he seems to be in a much different place in his life than Sydney or Kait.

For example, Mitchell openly talked about being ready to settle down on the farm and start a family, and, while Kait admitted that she would be as well, it doesn't seem as though she meant it.

However, Sydney and Mitchell seem to have better chemistry with one another.

Mitchell has only been on one solo date with each remaining finalist, but he has shared an on-screen kiss with Sydney more times than he has with Kait.

In the end, due to their connection, Mitchell will most likely choose Sydney as the winner, but it would not be surprising if he picked Kait based on a last-minute gut feeling.

Farmer Brandon

Remaining candidates:

Grace

Emerson

Choosing who farmer Mitchell would pick was difficult, but farmer Brandon's options were even tougher.

Brandon has gone on one solo date with both Grace and Emerson and has kissed them both on-screen twice.

It is also important to mention that they both seem ready to live a rural life with him, making his decision even more difficult.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be surprising if he chose either one of them, but since Brandon seems a little worried about Grace leaving her old life and family behind, he may choose Emerson as the winner.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.