Meet Blake Horstmann: 5 Things to Know About Giannina Gibelli's Partner & Bachelorette Runner-Up

Blake Horstmann and his partner, Giannina Gibelli, recently appeared on the reunion episode of Season 6's Love is Blind.

Fans are fairly familiar with Gibelli seeing as how she was a contestant in Season 1, but many already want to know more about Horstmann.

Who Is Blake Horstmann?

Blake Horstmann Started Off on The Bachelorette

Although 34-year-old Blake Horstmann's partner, Giannina Gibelli, is well-known for her appearances on multiple reality TV shows, Blake has his own history searching for love on-screen.

Blake's first big appearance came in Season 14 of The Bachelorette, where the Bailey, Colorado native made it all the way to the final episode but fell just short, He was ultimately the runner-up behind Garrett Yrigoyen, who really impressed that year's Bachelorette's (Becca Kufrin) family in the season finale.

It is also important to mention that Blake was in search of love yet again in 2019 when he joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

In that installment, Blake was particularly involved with Caelyn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman. However, he eventually split with the latter in Week 5, which ultimately led to his departure from the show.

Blake Met Giannina Gibelli on All Star Shore Season 1

Blake Horstmann and his now-partner, Giannina Gibelli, first met as they filmed Season 1 of the reality competition series, All Star Shore.

Just as Blake started out on The Bachelorette, Gibelli became a TV star on Love is Blind, where she began dating Damian Powers (the two split on their wedding day).

After meeting Blake while filming All Star Shore, Gibelli revealed that she couldn't publicly post Blake on social media and couldn't talk about him since they were both contestants on the show.

However, when it finally aired, Gibelli publicly broke the news in June 2022 that the two were officially together.

Blake and Giannina are still together roughly two years after they began dating.

Blake & Giannina Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli excitingly announced in November 2023 that Gibelli is pregnant with their first child together and that they are expecting a baby boy.

In an interview with People, Gibelli revealed what it was like for the couple to first find out that she was pregnant, mentioning that she "felt a fluttering in her lower stomach" and, after taking a test, "found out [their] entire world had changed:"

"We were on our way back home from the movies and I felt a fluttering in my lower stomach which I thought was weird, so we got a test and made it home, opened a bottle of wine — because obviously, it’s going to be negative this was just a precaution — and after dinner, we found out our entire world had changed. We’re so excited to meet our spring baby!"

In a later interview with People that took place in January 2024, Blake talked about how he and Giannina were "down to two" names for their baby, but that they wouldn't make a final decision until they actually saw him:

"I think we're pretty much down to two, and we're going to wait until we see Baby H, and then we'll be like, 'Yes, that's the one.'"

In the same interview, Blake also admitted how "excited" he was "to see [Giannina] as a mother:"

"I'm honestly really excited to see her as a mother. I also don't want to sound too ridiculous, but I want to have a little friend that I can play with all the time."

He also made it seem as though he will always be playing with their baby after he arrives:

"I always say the little one will be sick of playing with me, rather than the other way around."

Blake Throws Down Beats as a DJ

Following his appearance on The Bachelorette, Blake decided to hone his skills as a DJ. He eventually joined Roadhouse, a collaborative project between himself and DJ Silver.

At Stagecoach 2023, Blake sold out the Honky Tonk Stage, showing how much he has grown since he first started DJing. Most recently, he has played some shows in March 2024.

Blake & Giannina Have Their Own Merch Line

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli collaborated with clothing brand Be A Good Person to create their own line of merch.

Blake and Giannina's clothing line (which consists of a crewneck and sweatpants) is available for purchase on Be A Good Person's official website.

Where Can Fans Follow Blake Horstmann Online?

Fans can find Blake Horstmann on multiple social media platforms online. On Instagram, he can be found with the username balockaye.h, and on TikTok (also with the same username, @balockaye.h).

