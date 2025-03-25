Questions arose regarding the 90 Day Fiancé couple Gino and Jasmine, as some wonder if the pair is still together and whether a pregnancy may have come into play.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda appeared in the hit reality series as a part of its Before the 90 Days spin-off.

They came back into the public eye recently, joining the drama-filled reunion known as 90 Day: The Last Resort, which features past cast members from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Is Jasmine Pregnant? 90 Day Fiancé Speculation Explained?

TLC

Speculation about 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda's potential pregnancy has begun to swirl online, following her appearance in marketing material for an upcoming tell-all featuring cast members from throughout the franchise.

In the trailer for the upcoming special, she confirmed she is expecting. When asked straight-up, "You are pregnant?" she responded, "Yes, I am."

For many fans, this was the first they had heard about Pineda's pregnancy, but she had previously announced to that this was the case on an official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram post. In that video, she told audiences, "I have very special news for you," revealing she is pregnant and is "so happy:"

"Hi everyone, I have very special news for you. Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby."

What is unclear, though, is whether she is having her baby with Gino Palazzolo (the man she arrived on TLC's hit series married to) or her new boyfriend Matt Branis, whom Pineda was trying to open her and Palazzolo's marriage for as a part of their appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

In early February, Pineda confirmed that Branis was the father and not Palazzolo, in an Instagram post that featured the two doing a pregnancy shoot.

What Happened With Jasmine and Gino

TLC

Now, the big question becomes, are Jasmin Pineda and Gino Palazzolo still together despite her now expecting a child with her boyfriend, Matt Branis?

It was previously revealed in 90 Day: The Last Resort that both Pineda and Palazzolo were still together, as the couple participated in a recommitment ceremony, now being a part of an open marriage with Branis.

At the time of their recommitment ceremony, Palazzolo remained optimistic for the pair's future, said that rules needed to be in place, but would "do whatever it takes to have a beautiful relationship":

“We have to have in the rules that if you and Matt grow too much of a friendship, or it's affecting our marriage, then I want to be able to to avoid the contract...I'll do whatever it takes to have a beautiful relationship like we've never had before."

This seemed to indicate they were ready to commit to each other for the long haul, even if it meant opening up their marriage. However, that does not look like it has been the case.

Recent posts from Pineda have given the impression that she and Palazzolo are still together, and she is now exclusively involved with Branis.

Pineda shared alleged images of Palazzolo talking to other women online in early February, posting her disdain for what he was doing. This seemingly confirmed that the couple had split, but neither has publicly commented on their relationship status in the time since.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC with new episodes dropping every Monday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Max.

