90 Day Fiancé Season 11 makes history by introducing the reality show's first throuple alongside some fresh faces and returning favorites.

The brand-new season of the much-talked-about series from TLC continues the tell the unique and complex stories of intercultural couples (read more about 90 Day Fiance Season 10's cast here) as they get to know each other more in a race against time to marry each other before their K1 visas expire.

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 premiered on TLC on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

90 Day Fiance Season 11 Cast: Every Main Couple & Throuple Who Appears

Stevi & Mahdi

Stevi & Mahdi

Instagram: @stevi.nichole & @mahdii.cpt

Stevi and Mahdi have an unexpected love story that started virtually in an online English class, where Stevi served as a teacher and Mahdi as her student.

Stevi is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Mahdi is from Tehran, Iran.

While they only spent one week together in person, the feelings between the pair grew stronger, prompting Stevi to bring Mahdi to the United States to marry her.

However, tensions and challenges arise after Mahdi experiences homesickness that could jeopardize their future as a married couple. This is on top of the fact that Stevi is hiding worrying secrets from Mahdi.

Mark & Mina

Mark & Mina

Instagram: @mbessette23 & @minamack

The love story of Mark, a divorced pilot, and Mina, a Parisian model, began in Paris. The pair's strong romantic relationship led them to have a daughter.

As they navigate their next steps, Mina believes that it is now the right time to move to the United States and start a new life with Mark. However, things are far more complicated than that.

Mina has a 9-year-old son named Clayton in Paris, and she has to temporarily leave him behind in order to process her visa for America. The problems continue as Mark's daughter from his first marriage, Jordan, is not a fan of her father's new romantic partner.

Jordan believes that Mina could be taking advantage of her father after a bad experience with her when she visited in Paris.

Now that Mina is staying in Mark's home in New Hampshire, her homesickness and longingness from her son could put her relationship in peril.

Matt & Amani and Any

Matt & Amani and Any

Instagram: @theamanijlassi

San Diego, California natives Matt and Amani have two beautiful daughters and they have been married for 10 years. While they appear to be a perfect and loving family on the outside, they have a unique setup that allowed them to keep their marriage interesting for them.

The married couple is no stranger to exploring polyamorous relationships, and this leads them to start a newfound romance with Any, a single mother from Tijuana, Mexico.

As 90 Day Fiancé's first throuple, the trio makes history in TLC's hit reality series.

The throuple (a three-people relationship) has been together for over a year, and they appear to be heading to a path where they want to make it official, considering that being in a long distance relationship is hard for them. However, there is a complication.

The pair need to file for divorce so that one of them can apply for K-1 visa in order to bring Any to the United States.

In Season 11, the bulk of the throuple's journey revolves around Matt and Amani going to Mexico to learn more about Any's life there. They are doing this to find out if the decision to bring Any to the States will be worth it for all of their sake.

Gregory & Joan

Gregory & Joan

Instagram: @chillak47 & @jkruchov

Gregory and Joan's romantic journey began when thet fell in love together during a vacation in Uganda.

As they start a new chapter, Greg wans to bring Joan to his hometown in Long Island, New York. However, there are things that don't align with their life goals.

For starters, Joan is a high-profile NGO director in Uganda who has an impressive career track record who only wants stability in life. Meanwhile, Greg still lives with his mother and he doesn't have a stable job.

As Joan visits Greg in the U.S., she challenges Greg to find a stable job so that they can secure their future. If it doesn't work out, Joan will have no choice but to go back to finish her career in Uganda.

Shekinah & Sarper

Shekinah & Sarper

Instagram: @shekinahsarper90day

After making a prominent appearance in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah (Los Angeles) and Sarper (Turkey) will look to take things to a whole other level in 90 Day Fiancé Season 11.

At the beginning of the new season, Sarper is on his way to the U.S. Embassy for his interview for his K-1 Visa. While he is nervous about the whole thing, he is willing to do whatever it takes to make it work so that he can move to the United States.

Shekinah doesn't want a long-distance relationship because her life and businesses are in Los Angeles.

As their journey progresses, Sarper will look to adapt to his new life in Los Angeles while also making sure that Shekinah's family (including her teenaged daughter, Sofie) will like him.

Shawn & Alliya

Shawn & Alliya

Instagram: @shawnfinch & @alliyallim

After prominently being featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Shawn and Alliya is set to showcase their next chapter as they bring their relationship to America.

Aside from their 30-year age gap, Shawn is having difficulty accepting the fact that Alliya is slowly changing into a different person than the one he first met, considering that she wants to change everything about her as she explores surgical options (she is a trans woman).

Jessica & Juan

Jessica & Juan

Instagram: @jessica7352 & @daza9037

Working as a bartender on a cruise, Juan unexpectedly met the love of his life, Jessica, during the trip in March 2020.

Jessica, who just got separated with her husband then, admitted that sparks flew between them, leading to casual flirting and an eventual romance.

After their love story is chronicled in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the couple returns to showcase their life together in the United States.

Season 11 sees Juan moving from Colombia to join Jessica and his son and stepsons in Wyoming, embarking on a new life together that will, hopefully, be the start of their happily ever after.

Moving in with Jessica is a huge change for Juan since she points out that "he's used to the party life in the cruise."

As he transitions from a free-spirited and charismatic bartender to a full-time Dad, the question remains if Juan will truly live up to become a responsible father and husband while also navigating the complexities of a new family dynamic and environment that he's not used to.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 premiere every Sunday on TLC at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Max.